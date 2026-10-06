Vstock Transfer Names Securities Industry Veteran Erica Goodstein General Counsel And Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vstock Transfer today announced that Erica Goodstein, a veteran securities attorney with over 26 years of experience, has joined the firm as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Erica joins Vstock Transfer after more than a decade as Assistant General Counsel at Equiniti and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC where she served as a lead attorney supporting the company's legal and regulatory functions, advising executive leadership and the board on corporate strategy and risk management. Earlier in her career, she spent nearly 14 years as an attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, handling complex domestic and international commercial litigation and related matters spanning securities, intellectual property, bankruptcy, real estate, and corporate takeover disputes.

"Erica's experience speaks for itself and having her lead our legal and compliance function reflects exactly where Vstock Transfer is headed," said Seth Farbman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Vstock Transfer.

"Erica joins us at a pivotal moment," said Yoel Goldfeder, CEO of Vstock Transfer. "While her experience will be valuable in our existing services, including SPAC and de SPAC transaction services, proxy solicitation, and annual meeting services for the issuers we serve, Erica's background will also help us expand well beyond core transfer agency work with AI, blockchain and related corporate services. Having someone with her background gives our clients, and prospective clients, real confidence in the governance behind that growth."

"What drew me to Vstock Transfer is the momentum," said Goodstein. "The caliber of companies coming to this firm and the scope of services being rolled out reflect a firm that, even after fifteen years, is scaling deliberately. I am looking forward to building on the legal and compliance foundation and roadmap to match that growth."

About Vstock Transfer

Vstock Transfer is an SEC-registered stock transfer agent providing transfer agency and corporate action services to public companies on Nasdaq, NYSE, and the OTC markets. Services include DWAC and DRS processing, dividend distributions, proxy solicitation, annual meeting support, virtual meeting hosting, as well as SPAC and de-SPAC transaction services.

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Chairman

Seth Farbman

Vstock Transfer

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