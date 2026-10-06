Hair & Beauty Awards Announces Daniella Westbrook On Fame, Health & Rebuilding On“Say It Louder” Podcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK Hair and Beauty Awards (HBA) has released a new episode of its relaunch podcast,“Say It Louder.” This time the guest is Daniella Westbrook. In the episode, Daniella talks with host Sophie Lux and co-host Lucas Freitas. She shares what it has been like to live with fame.

She also discusses online abuse, her mental health, and what it took to rebuild her life. Daniella is widely known for her work in British TV. Her credits include“EastEnders,”“Celebrity Big Brother,”“Dancing on Ice,” and“I'm A Celebrity.” She has been in the public eye for almost forty years.

Here, she looks back on the pressure that can fall on women in the media. She also speaks about addiction and why people need to pay attention to mental health. Daniella shares powerful insights from her life, stating,“I've been in public life for 39 years now, and I've sort of grown up in front of the nation.”

The interview takes an emotional turn as she discusses forgiveness and the significance of her children's support.“My children forgive me for the things I've done, and that's all that matters to me,” she emphasizes. The conversation also delves into the harsh realities of online trolling, with Daniella explaining,“That's the one that sticks with you.”

In a poignant message to young women and those struggling with social media pressures, she urges,“Be brave and speak to someone. Don't sit there typing it to someone. Speak to somebody face to face. It's okay to break down.” Sophie Lux, who founded HBA, says she really respects Daniella's openness.

“I wanted Daniella on the show,” she said.“I'm genuinely inspired by her.” Sophie added,“When someone talks so plainly about what they went through and still keeps moving forward, it gives other people hope.” Daniella also talks about how she got into talent management through her agency, W1 Elite.She says the goal is to help reality TV stars and other public figures deal with the ups and downs that come with fame.“I was fed up watching reality stars leave shows and get taken advantage of by managers,” she said. She stresses that the industry needs real care and proper guidance.

Later, the episode ends with the“Say It or Shot It” part. It brings a fun mood while still keeping the talk honest and the story engaging. This is part of what makes“Say It Louder” stand out for these kinds of conversations. You can listen to the episode with Daniella Westbrook on [insert platform/link] from [insert release date].

About Hair and Beauty Awards

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards, or HBA, is a major awards platform in the UK for people in hair, beauty, and aesthetics. It was started by Sophie Lux.

HBA also has a podcast called“Say It Louder.” Sophie Lux and Lucas Freitas host it. The show looks at fame, beauty, business, mental health, and resilience. It shares open talks about topics that many people keep to themselves.

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