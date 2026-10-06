Catania Oils Puts The Squeeze On Traditional Oil Packaging

Squeeze Bottles for Private Label

New private label and retail offering brings squeeze-bottle convenience to Catania's top selling cooking oils

- Joseph Basile, President Catania OilsAYER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Catania Oils, one of the Northeast's largest processors and packagers of plant-based oils, is introducing a new squeeze bottle offering for private brand and retail programs, bringing an easier, more controlled way to cook with familiar oils.As squeeze bottles gain a broader presence in the cooking oil aisle, Catania's offering gives retailers a way to bring the format to their own brands across a portfolio of cooking oils. The lineup combines the convenience of controlled dispensing with the flexibility to build a coordinated private brand assortment around a range of everyday cooking needs.Catania's new bottles were designed specifically for cooking oil and are blow-molded on site at the company's Massachusetts headquarters, giving Catania greater control over bottle look, feel, and shelf presentation. The twist-top cap helps consumers control the amount and placement of oil, from a light drizzle over a salad to a fuller stream to quickly coat a pan for sautéing.“This new format goes beyond putting our oil in a different package,” noted Joseph Basile, President of Catania Oils.“It's about looking at how people actually cook and giving retailers a new way to modernize their private brand oil offerings with a format that combines everyday convenience and a distinctive look on the shelf.”Catania's offering gives retailers a way to bring squeeze-bottle convenience to a broader private brand oil assortment of everyday cooking oils. Available in 500 mL and 750 mL sizes, the bottles are green for specialty oils such as classic olive oil, extra virgin olive oil, and avocado oil, and clear for oils such as vegetable, corn, and canola. Generous label space accommodates different brands, price points, and merchandising strategies.For consumers who transfer cooking oil into smaller dispensers, Catania's packaging eliminates that extra step. The bottle keeps the convenience of a dispenser in the original package, making oil easier to aim and control while cooking, with less mess to clean up.On-site bottle production and oil packing at Catania's Ayer, Massachusetts, facility also give retailers greater flexibility. Retailers can introduce the format without relying solely on imported finished goods inventory, helping private brand teams test the format and replenish closer to actual demand.Catania Oils will showcase its new squeeze bottle offering at PLMA's 2026 Private Label Trade Show, November 15th-17th. Visit Booth #F2213 to see the bottles and meet with the Catania team to discuss private label and retail squeeze bottle programs. For more information, click HERE.About Catania OilsCatania Oils is a privately held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900's to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for bulk, retail, food service and private label customers. The 400,000 square-foot operation located in Ayer, Massachusetts is one of the largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in the country and combines the latest automation technology with efficient processes and warehouse space to ensure a fair price for the high-quality oils it produces. The company's tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that tests the purity of each shipment. For more information visit

Tara Goodwin

Goodwin Consulting

+1 617-650-2644

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Catania Oils Puts the Squeeze on Traditional Oil Packaging News Provided By Goodwin Consulting October 06, 2026, 14:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.