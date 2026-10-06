Clark Influence Named One Of Canada's Top Growing Companies For The Second Consecutive Year

Clark Influence ranks No. 205 on The Globe and Mail's 2026 Canada's Top Growing Companies list, its second consecutive year on the ranking.

The Montréal-founded social media and influencer marketing agency ranks No. 205 in The Globe and Mail's 2026 Report on Business list, with 131% revenue growth.

- Nicolas Bon, Co-Founder, Clark InfluenceTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clark Influence has once again been recognized among Canada's Top Growing Companies, earning the No. 205 spot in The Globe and Mail's 2026 Report on Business ranking. The agency also ranked No. 13 among marketing companies, with 131% revenue growth between 2022 and 2025.This marks the second consecutive year that Clark has been recognized on the prestigious ranking, which celebrates Canadian companies that have demonstrated significant three-year revenue growth.Founded in Montréal in 2017, Clark Influence has grown from a specialized influencer marketing agency into an independent social media and influencer marketing agency with teams in Montréal and Toronto, as well as a presence in Paris. Today, the agency works across influencer marketing, social media strategy, content creation and media, helping brands build meaningful connections with audiences through creators, culture and social.“Growth is exciting, but growing without losing what makes you different is even more important. At Clark, we've always put humans at the heart of our work and believed that influencer marketing should be done with transparency and strong ethical standards. Being a truly specialized social media and influencer marketing agency, with teams in both Quebec and the rest of Canada, gives us a unique perspective on the Canadian market. We're proud of how much we've grown, but even prouder that we've managed to stay true to who we are along the way.”- Marie-Josée Cadorette, President, Clark Influence Toronto“Being recognized two years in a row is an immense source of pride. Behind the growth are, above all, people: a team that believes in what it is building, clients who trust us, and creators with whom we have the chance to collaborate. Growing while remaining independent and faithful to our way of working is what makes this recognition so special.”- Nicolas Bon, Co-Founder, Clark InfluenceThe recognition comes at an exciting time for Clark, following continued growth across its Canadian offices and an expanding roster of clients and creator partnerships. As the social and influencer marketing landscape continues to evolve, the agency remains focused on combining creativity and responsible influence to help brands stay relevant in culture.About Clark InfluenceClark Influence is an independent Canadian social media and influencer marketing agency founded in Montréal in 2017, with offices in Montréal and Toronto and a presence in Paris. The agency specializes in influencer marketing, social media strategy, content creation and amplification, working with brands to create relevant, authentic and measurable connections with their audiences. Clark is committed to advancing the influencer marketing industry through a human-first and ethical approach, with transparency and authenticity at the centre of its work.

Marie-Josée Cadorette

Clark Influence

+1 647-618-2756

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