Curtis Carethers Ministries Expands National Leadership & Discipleship Offerings

Delivering faith-driven leadership insights and biblical principles to inspire personal growth and community transformation.

Curtis Carethers Ministries expands national speaking engagements and corporate workshops, offering faith-based leadership and discipleship training.

- Curtis Carethers

ANGLETON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- To address the growing demand for values-based leadership and actionable spiritual growth, Curtis Carethers Ministries has announced an expanded national schedule featuring specialized keynotes, executive workshops, and corporate training packages designed to drive measurable organizational transformation.

Organizations seeking to bridge the gap between core ethical convictions and workplace execution can now book high-energy programs tailored for executive teams, educational institutions, and faith communities nationwide.

Founded on the principle that biblical truth serves as the ultimate catalyst for personal and professional growth, Curtis Carethers Ministries delivers practical frameworks that directly align personal belief with outward performance. Led by speaker and author Curtis Carethers-who brings over a decade of experience and a track record of 500+ engagements across 40+ cities-the ministry integrates growth-mindset strategies with timeless scriptural wisdom to unlock individual and team potential.

High-Value Engagement Packages Now Available

To deliver maximum return on investment for host organizations and conference organizers, Curtis Carethers Ministries has structured its offerings into flexible, high-impact engagement models:

.Executive & Corporate Leadership Workshops: Interactive modules focused on character-driven leadership, team dynamics, emotional intelligence, and integrity-based decision-making.

.Keynote Presentations: High-octane, tailored addresses designed to spark clarity, align organizational vision, and accelerate culture shifts at regional and national summits.

.Youth & Educational Assemblies: Relatable, dynamic programs empowering students and emerging leaders with resilience, self-confidence, and clear vision.

.Turnkey Event & Publication Bundles: Specialized event hosting options that include bulk distribution of the ministry's cornerstone leadership book, Ephesians: Belief and Behavior (Making Disciples of All Men), paired with exclusive VIP Q&A sessions and book-signing events.

Unlocking Value Through Practical Discipleship

"In today's fast-paced environment, inspiration alone is not enough-leaders need actionable tools that yield lasting results," says Curtis Carethers, Founder. "Our mission is to help individuals move forward with clarity, courage, and character, equipping organizations with the practical frameworks required for long-term growth and generational impact."

Drive Transformation in Your Organization

Booking is now open for the upcoming conference season, with limited availability for custom corporate retreats, summit keynotes, and institutional workshops. Event planners and organizational leaders are invited to secure dates and explore customized package options early.

To request a booking kit, explore published resources, or check availability for your upcoming event, visit or contact the media team directly.

Organization & Booking Information

Curtis Carethers

Curtis Carethers Ministries

...

979-922-0680

P.O. Box 518, Angleton, TX 77515

Website:

Sheldon Smith

Sandbank Group, Inc.

+1 210-238-6787

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Curtis Carethers Ministries Expands National Leadership & Discipleship Offerings News Provided By Sandbank Group, Inc. October 06, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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