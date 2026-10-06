Medtech Exec. Chris Danek Launches Build For Impact, A New Podcast About Building Companies And Creating Impact

Chris Danek Launches MedTech Podcast "Build For Impact"

New podcast gathers founders, investors, and industry leaders for candid conversations on high-performing MedTech companies that create meaningful impact.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran MedTech executive and startup advisor Chris Danek today announced the launch of Build For Impact, a new podcast dedicated to the people, decisions, and leadership behind successful medical technology companies. The show is now available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.Hosted by Danek, Build For Impact goes beyond fundraising headlines and startup buzzwords to explore the realities of building companies that improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable business success. Each episode features conversations with founders, investors, executives, clinicians, and other industry leaders who are shaping the future of MedTech through innovation, execution, and leadership.The debut episode,“Great Ideas Aren't Enough: How To Build For Impact," is now streaming and offers listeners an inside look at Chris' illustrious background in MedTech, key considerations for today's founders, and a vision for the future of the show. Future episodes will continue to explore the challenges and opportunities facing today's MedTech startups, including leadership, fundraising, commercialization, product development, team alignment, operational execution, and scaling innovative healthcare solutions."The MedTech world is full of smart people with great ideas," said Danek. "But ideas alone don't build successful companies. You need the right ideas, built the right way, by a team that's genuinely aligned around the mission. That's what I hope these conversations help people do. Every episode is an opportunity to learn from leaders who've been through the challenges and are willing to share what actually works."Drawing on decades of experience leading high-growth MedTech organizations, advising executive teams, and helping startups navigate the complex path from concept to commercialization, Danek brings a practical perspective to conversations that often extend beyond business strategy. The podcast examines how leadership, culture, execution, and investor relationships intersect to determine whether breakthrough innovations ultimately reach the patients who need them most.Rather than offering one-size-fits-all advice, Build For Impact aims to provide honest, actionable conversations for MedTech founders, executive teams, investors, and healthcare innovators looking to build organizations capable of delivering lasting clinical and commercial impact.New episodes will be released regularly and are available on YouTube and all major podcast listening platforms.To watch the latest episode, subscribe, or learn more about Chris Danek's work with MedTech founders and leadership teams, visit or subscribe on YouTube at @chrisdanek.About Chris Danek:Chris Danek is a MedTech executive, advisor, and thought leader dedicated to helping medical technology startups and leadership teams build stronger companies through strategic alignment, disciplined execution, and sustainable growth. Throughout his career, he has worked alongside founders, executives, investors, and innovators to accelerate product development, strengthen leadership teams, and help organizations raise the right capital without sacrificing their mission or burning out their people. Through his advisory work, speaking engagements, and now the Build For Impact podcast, Danek shares practical insights for leaders committed to advancing healthcare innovation and building companies that create meaningful, lasting impact.

Ryan Ruff

The Ruff Media Group LLC

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Episode One - Great Ideas Aren't Enough: How To Build For Impact

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MedTech Exec. Chris Danek Launches Build For Impact, A New Podcast About Building Companies And Creating Impact News Provided By The Ruff Media Group LLC October 06, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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