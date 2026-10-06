TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 Sells Out, Drawing 25,000 Attendees To The World's Largest Crypto Event

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOKEN2049 Singapore has sold out ahead of its return to Marina Bay Sands on 7–8 October, with 25,000 attendees from 160 countries set to attend. This year's edition features 250 speakers across six stages and 500 exhibitors.This year's speakers include Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket; Jeff Yan, CEO of Hyperliquid Labs; Eric Trump; Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Co-Founders of Gemini; Balaji Srinivasan; Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq; Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton; Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom; Tom Lee, CIO at Fundstrat and Chairman of Bitmine; and Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision, alongside hundreds of leading founders, CEOs, investors and builders from around the world.Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, commented:“We've fully sold out ahead of the event and have an incredible programme lined up - our best yet. Six stages will run in parallel across the two days, with some major announcements set to be made. It's been a full year since our last TOKEN2049 experience. We can't wait to welcome the global industry back to Singapore this week.”What's New at TOKEN2049: Built for Every Corner of the IndustryTaking over all five floors of Marina Bay Sands, TOKEN2049 will transform the venue into a city-within-a-city designed for networking, collaboration and discovery. Across six stages, participants will hear from leading founders, investors and institutions shaping the industry, while dedicated lounges, co-working hubs and networking zones create spaces for conversations and connections beyond the stage.TOKEN2049 Institutional debuts on 8 October, bringing together 250 senior leaders from global finance and digital assets for a private gathering. Speakers include representatives from Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Solana Foundation and Franklin Templeton.The event will also feature a city pavilion for the first time. The Dubai Pavilion will bring together ten exhibitors, including Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), real estate developers OMNIYAT and Emaar and Prima Luxury.The NEXUS Startup Competition will see finalists compete for US$250,000, with judges from Dragonfly, Multicoin and Maelstrom. The TOKEN2049 Origins Hackathon returns for its second edition, bringing together leading developers for a 36-hour sprint with a US$150,000 prize pool. Across the venue, TOKEN2049's signature experiences will return, spanning wellness, sport and entertainment, alongside world-class hospitality throughout the event.TOKEN2049 Week kicks off Singapore's busiest week of the year, with hundreds of side-events across the city leading up to the Grand Prix weekend. TOKEN2049 will also welcome four-time Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen, fellow World Champions Lando Norris and Jenson Button.TOKEN2049 is supported by a global roster of partners, with Title Sponsors including OKX, Sui, BloFin, Mesh, BingX, TRON and Solana, together with more than 500 exhibitors.For more information, please visit:PR Newswire is a Community Partner of TOKEN2049 Singapore.Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, is available for an interview.About TOKEN2049TOKEN2049 is the largest global digital assets conference series, with editions in Singapore and Dubai. It brings together founders, investors, institutions and builders to exchange ideas, build relationships and do business. Each edition combines a conference programme and exhibition with networking experiences and a week of events across the host city.

Noelle Ong

TOKEN2049

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TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 Sells Out, Drawing 25,000 Attendees to the World's Largest Crypto Event News Provided By KEY Difference Wire October 06, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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