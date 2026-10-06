Mission IT Awarded U.S. Coast Guard Building Automation Systems Contract

U.S. Coast Guard selects Mission IT to maintain and sustain building automation systems at its C5I Service Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

U.S. Coast Guard selects Mission IT to maintain and sustain building automation systems at its C5I Service Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

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Shawn Wells, Mission IT President and CEO

U.S. Coast Guard selects Mission IT to maintain and sustain building automation systems at its C5I Service Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

- Shawn WellsARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mission IT has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Coast Guard to provide Building Automation System (BAS) maintenance and support services for the Coast Guard's Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, and Intelligence Service Center (C5ISC ) in Alexandria, Virginia.Mission IT will maintain the operational technology that supports the facility's operations, including building automation controls, industrial controllers, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), operational technology software, and system resiliency.“This award expands Mission IT's work at the intersection of operational technology, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure,” said Shawn Wells, President and CEO of Mission IT.“Building automation systems are increasingly part of the cyber and operational fabric of federal missions. We're proud to support the Coast Guard in maintaining these systems securely and reliably.”The award marks Mission IT's first prime contract with the Coast Guard and expands Mission IT's operational technology work across the federal government.The contract provides for up to five years of performance through 2031, including all option periods.About Mission ITMission IT is a GSA Small Business, and SBA small disadvantaged business, providing technology consulting and engineering for defense, intelligence, federal civilian and commercial customers. Its teams work across operational technology, cybersecurity, secure infrastructure, software and systems integration, with experience supporting classified facilities and active U.S. military weapon and missile systems. Learn more at missionit.

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Mission IT Awarded U.S. Coast Guard Building Automation Systems Contract News Provided By Mission IT October 06, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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