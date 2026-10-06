JD-U Takes Note Of Anant Singh And Neera Kumar's Dispute, Vijay Kumar Choudhary Welcomes Lalan Singh's Mediation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, October 6 (IANS) The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leadership has taken note of the ongoing differences between Mokama MLA Anant Singh and party candidate Neeraj Kumar over the Patna Graduates' constituency, with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary welcoming Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh's efforts to resolve the dispute.

Speaking at a press conference at the JD-U state office on Tuesday, Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that Lalan Singh's intervention had opened a way towards resolving the issue.

He added that the party was taking note of everything Lalan Singh had said about the dispute and was also examining other aspects of the matter at the organisational level.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was asked about Lalan Singh's observation that there had been a lapse on the part of the state JD-U leadership in handling the differences between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar.

In response, the Deputy Chief Minister said the party had taken cognisance of the matter and was considering all aspects of the dispute.

While he did not announce any specific disciplinary action, his remarks indicated that the party leadership was examining the circumstances surrounding the long-standing differences.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary thanked Lalan Singh for taking the initiative to speak with Anant Singh and said the intervention had created an opportunity for the dispute to be resolved.

The differences have come into focus ahead of the Patna Graduates' constituency election after Anant Singh backed the Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh instead of the JD-U's Neeraj Kumar.

During the press conference, Vijay Kumar Choudhary also reviewed the flood situation in Bihar, saying the state had entered the final phase of the floods and that the situation was under control across the affected areas.

He said the Gandak and Ganga rivers had recorded new Highest Flood Levels (HFL) at several locations during the current flood season.

Despite the high water levels, departmental officials and engineers had taken timely measures to protect embankments at several vulnerable points.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, breaches occurred at multiple locations along the Gandak embankment.

Seven engineers have been suspended in connection with the incidents, while departmental proceedings have been initiated against a Chief Engineer.

Show-cause notices have also been issued to an Assistant Engineer and an Executive Engineer.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the Bihar government would take action against officials found responsible for negligence in dealing with the difficulties faced by flood-affected residents.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spoke about the increasing accumulation of silt in Bihar's rivers, saying the state government had repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of the Central government.

He said that Bihar had also been raising concerns with the Centre regarding the Farakka Barrage agreement and related issues.

According to Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the Central government was taking initiatives in this regard.

Energy Minister Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal was present at the press conference, along with JD-U MLCs Sanjay Singh alias Gandhiji, Naveen Arya and Anjum Ara.