Dell Technologies, CPX And UAE Cyber Security Council Announce Strategic Collaboration To Advance National Vault Initiative And Strengthen UAE Cyber Resilience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dell Technologies, the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and CPX today announced a strategic collaboration to advance the development of a National Vault initiative aimed at safeguarding mission-critical data and strengthening the UAE's cyber resilience. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Announced during Ai Everything 2026, the initiative demonstrates the strategic value of public and private sector collaboration in addressing the cyber risks facing nations today.

The National Vault is intended to provide an additional layer of protection for critical operational data across government services, energy, healthcare, transportation and other significant sectors. This could help organizations responsible for delivering essential services and operating vital infrastructure to strengthen their recovery readiness and maintain continuity when primary environments or conventional security controls are compromised. The collaboration addresses one of the most critical requirements in an increasingly digital and AI-powered economy by bringing together national cybersecurity priorities with specialized data protection and recovery capabilities.

Dell, the UAE Cyber Security Council and CPX aim to contribute their respective expertise to the ongoing development of the initiative, including cyber resilience, data protection, recovery capabilities and alignment with national cybersecurity priorities.

The parties intend to explore areas of collaboration to develop the infrastructure, operating model and governance framework required to support such a capability. The initiative is expected to evolve over time in line with the UAE's changing digital and cybersecurity needs. If developed as envisioned, the National Vault could provide an additional layer of protection for mission-critical data and support broader objectives relating to resilience, recoverability and operational continuity.

The collaboration aims to support the UAE's ambition to build a secure and resilient digital environment capable of sustaining economic growth and innovation.

The country's National Cybersecurity Strategy places resilience, innovation, capability building and collaboration at the center of its approach to securing the digital future. The National Vault will add a practical recovery dimension to this broader agenda, helping organizations prepare not only to defend against disruption but also to recover from it.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said:

“The UAE has established a strong national cybersecurity ecosystem focused on anticipating threats, protecting critical infrastructure and building resilience. The National Vault will strengthen this approach by addressing a critical part of the resilience equation. By working together with CPX and Dell Technologies, we are helping advance the measures required to protect mission-critical data and support the continuity of essential services in an increasingly connected economy.”

Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX, said:

“When critical systems are disrupted, what matters is how quickly you can recover trusted data and get back to operating. The National Vault gives the UAE that capability at a national level. It will help protect the data that underpins essential services, giving organizations greater confidence in their ability to withstand disruption, recover quickly and continue operating securely.”

Walid Yehia, Managing Director – South Gulf, Dell Technologies, said:

“Data is fundamental to the UAE's digital economy, but its value depends on its ability to remain secure and recoverable under pressure. The National Vault aims to give organizations responsible for key public services and national operations an additional layer of assurance around their most critical information, strengthening their readiness to recover and continue operating when faced with cyber disruption. Working with CPX and the UAE Cyber Security Council, this capability supports the UAE's broader national resilience agenda and its vision for a secure and trusted digital future.”