Crowdstrike, AWS And Nvidia Launch 4Th Cybersecurity Accelerator As Agentic AI Security Push Grows



Applications for the eight-week program are open globally through Nov. 2, with the accelerator scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

Jazz, the winner of the 2026 program, has more than doubled its book of business and nearly tripled its revenue, according to CrowdStrike. In an interaction with CNBC on Tuesday, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the companies are looking for the“next gems.”

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday opened applications for the fourth annual Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a unit of Amazon Inc. (AMZN), and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

The eight-week program will run from Jan. 11 through March 8, 2027, and is open to early-stage cybersecurity startups globally. Applications close Nov. 2. The companies said the program will provide technical mentorship alongside business development and go-to-market guidance.

In an interaction with CNBC on Tuesday, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the accelerator is designed to help smaller cybersecurity companies build on platforms such as CrowdStrike Falcon while tapping technologies from Nvidia and AWS.

He said the companies are looking for the“next gems” and future industry leaders, with the goal of giving startups the tools and ecosystem support needed to scale. At the time of this writing, CRWD stock was up 4% and among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Startups Can Build With Falcon Foundry And APIs

CrowdStrike said participating startups will have an accelerated path to build with the company, including access to Falcon Foundry agent creation and Falcon application programming interfaces. They will also have opportunities to develop verified integrations and publish products in the CrowdStrike Marketplace.

AWS will provide guidance aimed at AWS Partner Network onboarding, technical validation, and AWS Marketplace listings. Nvidia Inception will provide technical training and developer resources, with additional technical and go-to-market support available depending on eligibility and engagement.

At the end of the program, up to 10 startups will advance to pitch live at RSAC 2027, which runs from April 5 through April 8. The event will select a winner, and standout participants may be considered for investment by the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund.

Accelerator Alumni Raise Nearly $1 Billion

According to CrowdStrike, the accelerator has supported more than 90 startups globally, with participating companies raising nearly $1 billion in funding and multiple alumni later being acquired.

The company said Jazz, the winner of the 2026 program, has more than doubled its book of business, nearly tripled revenue, increased inbound leads fivefold, and expanded its pipeline tenfold. Jazz also brought its Melody agentic artificial intelligence-powered data loss prevention investigator to Falcon Foundry.

Meanwhile, runner-up Above Security received an investment from the Falcon Fund and integrated its product with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, while cohort member Fabrix Security was acquired by Silverfort. Another accelerator alumnus, Onum, was acquired by CrowdStrike.

What Retail Thinks About CRWD Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding CRWD stock improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' a day ago.

CRWD stock retail sentiment on October 6 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, CrowdStrike shares have rallied nearly 151%. In comparison, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), which holds the stock, has risen nearly 50% over the same period.

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