Commonwealth Savers Celebrates 30 Years Of Helping Virginians Save For What's Next

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commonwealth Savers is proud to celebrate 30 years of helping Virginians prepare for life's most important financial milestones.

Over the past three decades, Commonwealth Savers-known historically as the Virginia Higher Education Tuition Trust Fund, the Virginia College Savings Plan and Virginia529-has remained centered on expanding financial opportunities so families can plan and save with confidence.

The organization's evolution reflects a continuous commitment to meeting Virginians' needs as they save for education, disability‐related expenses and retirement.

A Strong Foundation in Education Savings

Commonwealth Savers' story began in 1996, with Virginia's legacy prepaid tuition program, an innovative effort that offered families a new way to manage rising college costs. That foundation grew into a comprehensive suite of education savings options-Invest529SM and CollegeAmerica®-which have supported millions of families preparing for future degrees, apprenticeships and professional credentials.

Programs That Support Families Across Life Stages

As Virginians' needs evolved, the agency expanded its mission to provide financial tools that strengthen long‐term stability:

Disability savings programs-ABLEnow® and ABLEAmerica® -provide individuals with disabilities meaningful pathways to save for qualified expenses without jeopardizing certain means‐tested benefits, enhancing financial independence.

RetirePath VirginiaSM, launched in 2023, extends access to retirement savings by requiring eligible employers without a workplace retirement plan to participate by enrolling eligible employees-ensuring more private‐sector workers have a simple, reliable way to begin saving.

SOAR Virginia®, established in 2010, advances education access and attainment by partnering with organizations statewide to provide advising, career exploration, college‐readiness support and scholarships, reaching approximately 70,000 students each year.

Three Decades of Impact, and a Commitment to What Comes Next

Today, Commonwealth Savers serves more Virginians than ever. The organization continues to improve customer experience, expand digital engagement and broaden employer‐based solutions to meet people where they are.

“Over 30 years, as we continually evolve to meet the changing needs of Virginians, we stay true to our mission,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Commonwealth Savers.

“Whether supporting families saving for future education costs, assisting individuals with disabilities in building greater financial independence, or expanding opportunities for private‐sector workers to save for retirement, our goal remains the same: strengthening the financial future for individuals, families and communities across Virginia.”

The 30th anniversary marks not just a milestone, but a reaffirmation of the organization's commitment to increasing access, expanding affordability and supporting financial well‐being across life stages. As Commonwealth Savers looks ahead, it remains dedicated to providing reliable tools that help families build stronger futures.

About Commonwealth Savers Plan

Through its tax-advantaged savings programs and community initiatives, Commonwealth Savers empowers individuals and families to prepare for their financial future. Formerly known as Virginia529, Commonwealth Savers is an independent agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Call 1-855-4SAVEVA (1-855-472-8382) or visit CommonwealthSavers.com to learn more about the organization and its education (Invest529 and CollegeAmerica), disability (ABLEnow and ABLEAmerica) and retirement (RetirePath Virginia) savings programs. Read program materials carefully before investing. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the programs before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Commonwealth Savers encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. For non-Virginia residents: other states may sponsor a savings plan offering state tax or other benefits not available through Commonwealth Savers. ©2026 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.

CONTACT: Devon Copeland Commonwealth Savers (804)225-2452...