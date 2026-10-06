Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) Expands Built Asset Consultancy In North America With Launch Of Technical Due Diligence Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sabrina Mackin joins RLB to lead the new practice, bringing 25 years of experience advising investors, lenders and owners across global real estate markets.

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) is expanding its Built Asset Consultancy offering in North America with the launch of a dedicated Technical Due Diligence (TDD) practice, welcoming Sabrina Mackin, FRICS, FSCSI, as Practice Lead.

The new practice strengthens RLB's ability to advise clients on the technical condition, risks and potential costs associated with built assets across acquisitions, financing, development, construction and asset management.

Sabrina brings 25 years of experience across commercial real estate and construction, advising global lenders, institutional investors, asset managers, developers, operators and occupiers across a broad range of asset classes and transaction types. She has worked across acquisitions, dispositions, construction monitoring for debt and equity investments, and pre-lease inspections, with experience spanning data centers, student housing, multifamily residential, industrial, and hospitality. She has inspected and reported on more than 500 buildings and projects ranging from $1 million to billions in value.

Her experience includes highly significant real estate transactions and developments across numerous markets, including leading Technical Due Diligence on the acquisition of a student housing portfolio comprising more than 70 operating assets and 10 development sites, valued at approximately $5 billion. She also served as Lender's Technical Advisor on a $2 billion hyperscale data center development in Virginia, from initial technical advisory through construction monitoring.

“We are delighted to welcome Sabrina to RLB,” said Ewan Crawford, Head of Built Asset Consultancy at RLB.“Her experience, particularly across complex transactions and developments, adds meaningful depth to our technical advisory capabilities. We see a real opportunity to bring together Sabrina's expertise with the strength of RLB's multidisciplinary teams across North America.”

“I'm very excited to be joining RLB and to have the opportunity to grow the Technical Due Diligence practice across North America,” said Sabrina.“RLB has a strong reputation, deep technical expertise and an impressive cross-functional platform.”

Turning Technical Insight into Better Decisions

RLB's TDD services provide independent assessments of the physical, structural, mechanical, and regulatory aspects of a property or project. Services can include Property Condition Assessments, acquisition and vendor due diligence, construction loan monitoring, lender and investor technical advisory, development and construction cost reviews, occupier and leasehold due diligence, sustainability assessments and capital planning.

“Our job is to take what we find technically and put it into the context of the transaction, the investment and the asset strategy”, said Sabrina.

RLB Americas has provided Technical Due Diligence and construction monitoring services to financial institutions since the early 1990s, supporting projects across multifamily residential, resorts, healthcare, assisted living, commercial and industrial sectors.

The dedicated practice builds on RLB's multidisciplinary platform of cost estimators, quantity surveyors, project managers, architects, engineers, sustainability specialists, and claims and dispute resolution professionals. With capabilities across 30 offices throughout the United States and Canada, RLB combines technical expertise with local market knowledge to help clients understand the broader commercial realities of ownership and investment.

“Clients increasingly expect their advisers to see the whole picture, which is the focus of our Built Asset Consultancy,” said Paul Brussow, RLB North America President.“We want to bring together the technical, commercial and operational perspectives that help clients make better decisions about their assets. Sabrina and the TDD practice are an important part of that evolution.”

About Rider Levett Bucknall

With a network that covers the globe and a heritage spanning over two centuries, Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent organization in project management, cost management and quantity surveying, advisory services, sustainability services, and built asset consultancy. Rider Levett Bucknall's North American practice has offices in over 30 cities across North America, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C. With more than 4,600 employees worldwide, Rider Levett Bucknall brings unparalleled value and service to its prestigious group of clients through its robust experience and high-level expertise. The firm enjoys a professional heritage that spans over 240 years, and it continues to be a global leader in the construction industry throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania.

For more information, visit , and for the latest company news and construction cost trends, follow the firm on LinkedIn.

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RLB Names Sabrina Mackin to Head New TDD Practice

CONTACT: Lisa Bankston Rider Levett Bucknall...