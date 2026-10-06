Aikido Security Achieves Fedramp Moderate Authorization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Authorization enables U.S. federal agencies to deploy Aikido's AI-native security platform to remediate vulnerabilities at pace

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aikido Security today announced it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, the U.S. federal government's official designation permitting its cloud-delivered software security platform to be procured by federal agencies.

Aikido reached authorization in partnership with Knox Systems, its FedRAMP-as-a-Service provider, backed by an internal team with more than 15 years of combined experience in U.S. federal security, and using Aikido's own platform to carry real work inside the authorization process itself, including automated remediation and evidence generation.

"Federal agencies are used to waiting two to five years to get their hands on modern security technology, all while the vulnerabilities they're defending against move faster every year," said Ian Riopel, President of Aikido Strategics & Defense. "We built AutoTriage, AutoFix, and AutoShip because we manual triage and remediation could not keep up with where that threat was headed. This authorization brings that same automation to federal agencies immediately."

The authorization comes as federal remediation requirements tighten sharply. CISA's Binding Operational Directive 26-04, issued in June 2026, ties remediation speed directly to real-world exploitability rather than severity labels alone, requiring some vulnerabilities to be remediated in as little as three days, with full agency compliance required by December 7, 2026.

Aikido for Government, Aikido's separate US government edition, is built for that shift. Its AutoTriage, AutoFix, and AutoShip automation flags a new vulnerability, analyzes its real-world exploitability, and produces a tested fix, backported where needed, and then automatically pushes the fix through for review. Aikido used this same workflow, including its own FIPS images - one of the most demanding requirements in the FedRAMP process - to move through its own authorization.

“We used Aikido throughout our own FedRAMP authorization, including Aikido Libraries and our FIPS images. Across our combined 15 years in federal security and multiple FedRAMP ATOs, we haven't seen a platform bring vulnerability triage, exploitability analysis, and remediation together with this level of automation. It helped us move through remediation more efficiently and streamline the authorization process,” said John Amaral, Chief Strategic Technology Officer, Aikido Security.

With this authorization, federal agencies gain access to capabilities Aikido has continued to ship rapidly on the commercial side, including Aikido Machine, an on-premises AI pentesting and code analysis server built for air-gapped and highly regulated environments, and Aikido Intel, which identifies undisclosed open-source vulnerabilities ahead of public CVE databases.

Aikido has now moved from GovRAMP and StateRAMP to FedRAMP Moderate, Texas DIR, and contract vehicles including SEWP and CDM.

Aikido for Government can be found on the FedRAMP marketplace here. Learn more about it here.

About Aikido Security

Founded in Ghent, Belgium, Aikido Security is building self-securing software for modern development teams. Aikido's unified security platform secures application testing, code, cloud and runtime, helping teams to reduce risk without slowing down development. Aikido is the fastest-ever European cybersecurity company to reach unicorn status and is trusted by over 150,000 teams, with a global customer base including Soundcloud, Niantic, Runway, Handshake and Deel.



Contact: ...