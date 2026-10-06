Fall Is The Season To Linger On Florida's Historic Coast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milder days, seasonal events, acclaimed dining and luxury stays come together for an easy fall escape

St. Augustine, FL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall brings a different rhythm to St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches. Summer crowds begin to ease, temperatures become milder and there's still plenty happening - making fall an ideal time for travelers to turn a long weekend into a few extra days on Florida's Historic Coast.

Travelers are increasingly looking beyond traditional peak travel periods for getaways that offer both better value and a little more breathing room. Virtuoso's 2026 Luxe Report found that 76% of luxury travel advisors are seeing increased client interest in off-peak travel, while HomeToGo reports that 68% of Americans are open to traveling during less busy seasons to save money and avoid crowds. On Florida's Historic Coast, fall delivers that sweet spot: a more relaxed pace without sacrificing the dining, events, beaches and experiences that make a getaway worthwhile.

“With the hustle and bustle and warmer summer temperatures behind us, fall is one of my favorite times to enjoy Florida's Historic Coast,” says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau.“It's the best of both worlds - a little quieter, but with plenty to experience. The weather is comfortable for the beach, golf and exploring, while fall festivals, great dining and the start of the holiday season give visitors plenty of reasons to stay another day.”

Those reasons begin with some of the destination's signature fall experiences. In late October, the St. Benedict the Moor Blues Festival fills historic Lincolnville with three days of blues, soul and gospel beneath the live oaks, including a gospel brunch. In early November the Hastings Fall Harvest Festival celebrates the area's agricultural roots with farm tours, an antique tractor display, fresh produce and a farm-to-table Community Table Dinner under the stars. And beginning Nov. 21, Nights of Lights transforms St. Augustine for the holidays with millions of white lights illuminating the city through Jan. 18.

Fall is also a good time to make an ordinary long weekend feel like an occasion. In Ponte Vedra Beach, visitors can pair a round at the world-renowned Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass with a stay at the AAA Five-Diamond Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, where oceanfront accommodations, pools, an award-winning spa and shopping create an easy luxury retreat.

In St. Augustine, a growing culinary scene offers another reason to linger. MICHELIN-recognized restaurants including Lotus Noodle Bar, Asado Life, Sunday and Bar Citra join restaurants and chefs recognized by Wine Spectator and the James Beard Foundation, while rooftop bars, waterfront restaurants and intimate neighborhood spots make it easy to build an evening around dinner and drinks rather than a packed itinerary.

And fall getaways don't necessarily require months of planning. Florida's Historic Coast is easily accessible by car for travelers throughout Florida and the Southeast via I-95, I-10 and I-75, with scenic A1A offering a more leisurely coastal route. Jacksonville International Airport is also less than two hours by air from cities including Nashville, Charlotte and Atlanta.

An extra night or two can come with added value. Lodging partners and attractions are offering seasonal specials through Fall into St. Augustine with Special Savings, including offers from Guy Harvey Resort and Hilton Garden Inn St. Augustine Historic District. Travelers can also check current lodging availability and book directly through Florida's Historic Coast's BookDirect platform.

Located midway between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, Florida's Historic Coast encompasses historic St. Augustine, the golf and seaside communities of Ponte Vedra, the rural communities of Hastings, Elkton and St. Johns, and 42 miles of Atlantic coastline.

The St. Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau is the official tourism marketing and management organization for St. Johns County and Florida's Historic Coast. The destination's official website, FloridasHistoricCoast.com, provides visitors, travel professionals and media with information, inspiration and resources for experiencing St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches.

Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive in St. Augustine and at the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., in St. Augustine Beach.

For travel information, visit FloridasHistoricCoast.com or call 1-800-653-2489. Follow Florida's Historic Coast on Instagram and Threads at @FloridasHistoricCoast and on Facebook at Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine.

Attachment

Fall sunrise at Ponte Vedra Beach

CONTACT: Barbara Golden St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau 9046698142...