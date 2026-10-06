Gravity IT Resources To Sponsor Workday Rising 2026, Formally Launching Its Workday Nearshore Staffing Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certified Workday Staffing Partner debuts proprietary nearshore delivery model connecting Workday customers and partners with bilingual consultants across Latin America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity IT Resources, a Certified Workday Staffing Partner, today announced it's sponsorship of Workday Rising 2026 as an exhibitor, where it will formally launch Gravity Workday Nearshore, a staffing practice that connects Workday customers and partners with certified, bilingual consultants across Latin America who work in aligned U.S. time zones with U.S.-based oversight. Attendees can visit Gravity at Booth G13.

Over the past year, Gravity has combined its established Latin America nearshore practice with its Workday Staffing Partner certification to build a ready network of Workday-experienced talent across 15 countries throughout Central and South America. The result is faster access to certified consultants at 20–40% lower cost than onshore, with an average time-to-start of 7–14 days, helping organizations close skills gaps without the overhead of building a bench.

Stephen Dettor, Chief Operating Officer, shared that "Rising is the right moment to formally introduce Gravity Workday Nearshore. Over the past year we focused on building the right talent network first, so we can move quickly when our customers and partners have a need. This practice gives them certified, bilingual consultants in their time zone, with U.S.-based oversight and the security and governance enterprise teams expect."

Gravity Workday Nearshore supports Workday customers as well as the systems integrators, deployment partners, and application management services (AMS) firms that serve them. As a staffing firm, Gravity does not deploy or provide managed services and does not compete with its partners for delivery work. Consultants are available across Workday HCM, Workday Financial Management, Workday Payroll, Workday Adaptive Planning, Workday Prism Analytics, Workday Extend, reporting, and integrations.

The launch comes as agentic capabilities, including Workday Sana, take on more of the transactional workload within Workday environments, increasing demand for experienced people to handle the functional work that remains, such as configuration, business process design, testing, release management, and change.

Gravity's nearshore model is already delivering for large enterprises. A global agriculture and mining leader with roughly 14,000 employees faced lingering system issues after major technology implementations. Gravity provided a scalable nearshore team across Latin America, including Workday analysts and developers alongside other enterprise platform specialists, aligned to U.S. time zones. The client stabilized critical systems, accelerated issue resolution through real-time collaboration, and improved adoption across its user base.

Gravity IT Resources has been recognized on the Inc. 5000, as a Great Place To Work, and among SIA's Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms for consecutive years.

To meet the team at Workday Rising 2026, visit Booth G13 or learn more by visiting .

About Gravity IT Resources

Gravity IT Resources is a national IT staffing firm and a Certified Workday Staffing Partner, connecting organizations with certified, highly skilled Workday consultants through onshore and nearshore models. Focused solely on talent, Gravity helps Workday customers and partners fill critical roles and close skills gaps with speed and quality. Learn more at .

Gravity IT Resources is an independent company and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Workday, Inc. Workday and Workday product names are trademarks of Workday, Inc.

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