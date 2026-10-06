AVEX Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In AEVEX Corp. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges AEVEX's IPO documents concealed a pre-arranged plan that let its private equity owner collect $207.9 million and its underwriters $8.1 million from a secondary offering the public was allegedly told could not happen for 180 days

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

AEVEX Class A shares fell approximately 16% on June 2, 2026 and a further 7% on June 5, 2026, erasing roughly $900 million in market capitalization across the two sessions. The Court has set October 20, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Lock-Up Waiver Windfall

The lawsuit asserts that the IPO offering documents told the market that the Company's controlling stockholder and insiders could not sell or convert Class A shares for 180 days, through October 13, 2026. Forty-one days after the IPO, AEVEX filed a registration statement for a secondary offering of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $27.00 per share. As alleged, at least two of the three underwriter representatives had agreed to waive the lock-up restrictions, and the entirety of the $207.9 million in net proceeds went to the controlling stockholder while the Company received nothing.

Industry Practice in Lock-Up Protections



Lock-up agreements are standard in initial public offerings and are intended to reassure buyers that large holders will not flood the market with shares shortly after pricing.

The IPO documents disclosed that any two of three underwriter representatives could, in their discretion, release securities from the lock-up.

The action claims investors were not told that a waiver had allegedly been pre-arranged before the IPO priced.

The registration rights described in the offering documents were framed as exercisable only after "the expiration of any related lock-up period." Underwriters collected more than $22 million in the IPO and shared a further $8.1 million in fees on the secondary offering, as alleged.



Why Lock-Up Permanence Allegedly Matters to Investors

The complaint contends that purchasers acquired AVEX shares at prices that did not reflect an imminent supply of insider stock, and that the June 2026 filings corrected the alleged prior misstatements about the durability of the restriction.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. Where a lock-up commitment is presented to the market as a meaningful restraint, questions arise about whether an undisclosed plan to waive it early was material to purchasers," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVEX Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the AVEX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased AVEX stock or securities between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the AVEX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AEVEX Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the permanence of the 180-day lock-up restricting its controlling stockholder from selling shares during the Class Period. When the secondary offering filings revealed that underwriters had agreed to waive those lock-up restrictions, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do AVEX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my AVEX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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