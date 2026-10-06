CME Outfitters And Zealic Health Partner To Advance Readiness For Psychedelic Therapy Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration connects leading accredited clinician education with real-world implementation as healthcare organizations prepare for the potential introduction of psychedelic therapies into routine care

RADNOR, Pa. and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider of certified continuing medical education with Joint Accreditation with Commendation, and Zealic Health, a life sciences technology and services company, today announced a collaboration focused on preparing health care practitioners (HCPs) for the emerging realities of psychedelic therapy delivery.

The educational program will be chaired by Mark S. Gold, M.D. Dr. Gold has spent more than five decades in translational neuroscience and addiction medicine research, authoring more than 1,000 peer-reviewed publications and recently serving as an editor on psychedelic and interventional psychiatry. He is the recipient of APA's Foundation Fund Prize, ASAM's McGovern Award, and most recently CADCA's 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a career devoted to evidence-based prevention and treatment. Dr Gold writes a popular weekly addiction outlook article for Psychology Today that has been read by nearly 1.5 million people.

This educational initiative is being supported by an educational grant from Compass Pathways and is focused on preparing HCPs and sites of care with the latest evidence on investigational psychedelic therapies and how they may integrate into real-world clinical practice if approved by the FDA, with the inclusion of lived experiences of those that may be impacted the most in care.

As psychedelic therapies move closer to potential regulatory approval and broader clinical use, successful adoption will require more than clinician education alone. Health care practices must also be able to translate new treatment requirements, safety considerations, and multidisciplinary responsibilities into consistent execution at the point of care.

The collaboration brings together CMEO's expertise in independent, accredited medical education with Zealic Health's clinical-operational and technology capabilities, including their proprietary MindfulOS platform, to help close the loop between training and real-world implementation.

CMEO will lead the development and delivery of accredited education designed to build HCP knowledge and competence across multidisciplinary care teams, drawing on more than two decades of experience delivering best-in-class, evidence-based medical education to the full care team.

Through MindfulOS, Zealic Health will help extend that readiness into the care environment by supporting the workflows, coordination, guidance, and operational guardrails needed for day-to-day psychedelic therapy delivery.

Together, the organizations are creating a closed-loop model that connects education with implementation - helping health care practices prepare, identify, and address readiness and execution gaps early, before they become care-delivery failures or barriers to patient access.

"Clinician education isn't the finish line; it's the starting point for what happens at the bedside. Pairing CMEO's commitment to scientific excellence with Zealic Health's expertise in real-world implementation positions clinicians to deliver confident, competent care as psychedelic therapies enter broader clinical use," stated Sharon Tordoff, EVP and Founder, CME Outfitters, LLC.

“We don't want the operational complexity of delivering a new model of care to become another burden on clinicians or get in the way of good patient care,” said Casey Bennett, COO and Co-Founder of Zealic Health.“Our goal with MindfulOS is to make it easier for clinicians to put what they've learned into practice by giving them the structure, guidance, and support they need within the realities of day-to-day care. By combining that with CMEO's strength in medical education, we can help reduce the burden on clinical teams and create a more supported path from training to treatment delivery.”

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on helping the health care system prepare for therapies that may introduce new clinical and operational requirements into existing care environments to strengthen interprofessional care for optimal patient outcomes.

About CME Outfitters

CME Outfitters (CMEO), a division of KnowFully Learning Group, develops, distributes, and certifies continuing education that unites the care team worldwide to deliver the best possible care. We also bring education directly to patients. CMEO's work is grounded in three pillars: best-in-class science, health equity, and integrating the patient perspective across activity planning, execution, and post-activity assessment. As a holder of Joint Accreditation with Commendation, a distinction earned by a select group of accredited providers, CMEO develops education for the full interprofessional care team through interactive webcasts, live symposia, clinical case series, point-of-care education, and other innovative formats. CMEO also offers accreditation, outcomes, and logistics services to non-accredited organizations. For more information, visit .

About Zealic Health

Zealic Health has devoted more than a decade to serving life sciences organizations across clinical and commercial settings, helping them transition from reactive to proactive operations by preventing problems before they create downstream impact. Its core solutions include SiteOS for clinical research and MindfulOS for psychedelic therapy delivery. MindfulOS helps translate provider readiness, training, and treatment requirements into consistent real-world execution helping to prevent gaps before they become barriers to patient care. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contacts CME Outfitters Kirstin Crane VP, Healthcare Marketing... Zealic Health Nicole Calloway +1 919-740-9042...