Redefining Retirement Living: Parkland Ancaster Adds Independent Living With The Opening Of Griffin Hall.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New lifestyle residence gives active older adults more freedom to live well, connect and design their days on their terms.

Ancaster, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For immediate release

ANCASTER, ON - Parkland Ancaster is introducing Griffin Hall, a new independent lifestyle residence designed for active older adults who want to right-size without slowing down. With suites offered at an accessible price point, Griffin Hall gives residents the opportunity to enjoy the freedom of independent living with spacious private suites, full kitchens, and wellness forward amenities, making it easier to focus on the life they want to lead without managing all the details.

“People don't just want more years, they want better years,” says Jason Shannon, president, Shannex.“Griffin Hall is designed for people who are ready to spend less time on home maintenance and more time investing in their strength, wellbeing and connections. It's apartment living with hospitality built in, so residents can keep living independently and on their own terms.”

The new residence expands the community's lifestyle offering with suites that reflect upscale apartment living and spaces designed to help residents move, host, join in and learn something new.

“Griffin Hall is for people who have a full life and want to add to it,” says Cameron MacDonald, general manager, Parkland Ancaster.“Residents can cook in their own kitchen, meet friends for dinner, take an aquafit class, practice their golf swing or host a gathering. They choose what their day looks like, and our team makes the experience feel effortless.”

Griffin Hall builds on Parkland Ancaster's vision for a vibrant community where older adults can live independently, stay active, and build meaningful connections. Rather than defining residents by age or need, Parkland is designed around a shared mindset: keep moving, keep growing, and keep living well.

For more information about Griffin Hall and Parkland Ancaster, visit .

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About Parkland

Parkland is a division of Shannex, a Canadian, family-owned organization with a vision of Better Living for every stage of life. Since 1988, Shannex has grown from a single nursing home in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, to a trusted partner across healthcare, hospitality and lifestyle sectors, with communities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario.

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Time Together on the Parkland Ancaster Walking Path Connection Comes Naturally in Griffin Lounge at Parkland Ancaster

CONTACT: Jacqueline Klaus Shannex 9022295485...