Asset Performance Management Market Surges To $4.32 Billion At A CAGR 10.3% By 2032 Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Asset Performance Management Market is projected to grow from USD 2.40 billion in 2026 to USD 4.32 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.3%, driven by the rising adoption of predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, IoT, and digital twins. APM platforms help energy, utilities, transportation, and manufacturing organizations optimize maintenance, extend asset lifecycles, reduce downtime, and improve operational efficiency.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2026): USD 2.40 billion

Projected market size (2032): USD 4.32 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 10.3% (2026–2032)

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Years considered: 2021–2032 Key players: GE Vernova (US), AVEVA (UK), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Fluke (US), Emerson (US), Rockwell Automation (US), and Honeywell (US).

Why This Market Matters

For asset-intensive organizations, Asset Performance Management helps reduce production losses, maintenance costs, safety risks, and inefficient capital use by shifting from reactive to predictive, data-driven maintenance. By integrating asset data and analytics, APM enables better lifecycle management, resource utilization, compliance, and sustainability through improved energy efficiency and emissions monitoring.

Market Overview

The asset performance management market integrates predictive analytics, condition monitoring, IoT connectivity, and digital twins to improve asset reliability, availability, and performance. By unifying asset data, APM enables proactive maintenance, informed decision-making, and improved lifecycle management across energy, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries.

Analyst Perspective

The evolution of asset performance management market is increasingly focused on connecting asset intelligence with business and sustainability outcomes, with regulatory requirements, investor expectations, and ESG objectives driving demand for emissions monitoring and reporting capabilities. In August 2024, ABB acquired Germany-based Födisch Group, while in September 2024, Schneider Electric launched Zeigo Activate Lite to support emissions baselining, decarbonization targets, and Scope 1 and 2 tracking. In parallel, managed APM services are gaining traction by providing continuous monitoring, analytics, alerting, and maintenance, helping organizations access specialized capabilities while maintaining predictable operating costs.

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Segment Analysis

Solution: Sustainability & Emission Management to Register Highest CAGR

Sustainability & emission management is expected to register the highest CAGR among solution types during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for emissions monitoring, energy-data integration, target tracking, and auditable reporting, with interoperability across asset and energy-management systems becoming increasingly important.

Service: Managed Services Poised for Fastest Growth

Managed services are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, offering continuous asset monitoring, data processing, alert management, system updates, and platform maintenance; Emerson's May 2024 managed APM service plan for rotating equipment, featuring sensor provisioning, cloud analytics, and regular reporting, highlights growing demand for proactive asset management.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share of the Asset Performance Management Market, supported by industrial modernization and regulatory requirements, including Canada's November 2024 draft regulations targeting up to 35% emission reductions in the oil and gas sector and the US EPA's March 2024 Phase 3 GHG standards for heavy-duty vehicles, driving demand for IoT-enabled monitoring, advanced analytics, and digital twin solutions.

Key Industry Trends



Predictive maintenance expansion: Organizations are moving from scheduled and reactive maintenance toward data-driven interventions that can identify potential failures earlier.

Real-time asset monitoring: Continuous monitoring is improving visibility into equipment health and enabling faster responses to abnormal operating conditions.

AI and advanced analytics: Machine learning and analytics are strengthening the ability of asset performance management platforms to identify patterns, anomalies, and potential asset failures.

Digital twin adoption: Digital representations of physical assets are enabling organizations to simulate performance and gain deeper insights into asset behavior.

Sustainability-driven asset management: Emissions tracking and energy optimization are becoming increasingly connected to asset performance strategies as environmental requirements intensify.

Managed APM services: Outsourced monitoring and analytics are gaining importance as organizations seek specialized capabilities with predictable ongoing costs. Unified asset data: Integrating information across enterprise and operational systems is helping organizations establish a more comprehensive view of asset performance.

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in Asset Performance Management Market includes major players such as GE Vernova (US), AVEVA (UK), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Fluke (US), Emerson (US), Rockwell Automation (US), and Honeywell (US), with competition focused on predictive analytics, IoT, digital twins, sustainability, and managed services to enhance asset reliability and operational efficiency.

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