Love Mobile®'S New Love Unlimited Plan Targets The Connectivity Gap With A Phone Bill That Gives Back

Wade and Koddi Dunn, Co-Founders of Love Mobile®, The Cell Phone Company That Gives Back®, photographed in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Wade Dunn Jr., Co Founder of Love Mobile® speaking to the community about the certification program through Love Mobile®.

Koddi Dunn Speaking In Tulsa

Love Mobile® takes on the digital divide with unlimited data and 50 GB of hotspot for families without home internet.

- Koddi Dunn, Co-Founder and CEO, Love Mobile®

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love Mobile®, The Cellphone Company That Gives Back®, has launched Love Unlimited, a $35-a-month prepaid cell phone plan built around a need its founders heard again and again. Families with no internet at home, or with data that ran out before the month did, could not stay connected long enough to finish schoolwork, complete career certifications or keep up with work.

The Love Unlimited plan is $35 a month plus taxes and fees and includes unlimited talk, text and high-speed 5G data with no data cap, 50 GB of mobile hotspot, WiFi calling, and roaming in Mexico and Canada, with no contract and no credit check. For example, a family of four on the plan would have up to 200 GB of hotspot within the home. And because giving back is a part of the Love Mobile® mission, every month that same bill helps a nonprofit doing the work those communities need most.

It Started in a Classroom After the Bell

Understanding the significance of the current technology forecast and landscape, Love Mobile® intentionally pursued educational opportunities as its first pillar of impact. Bringing together a collection of corporate and community leaders, Love Mobile® launched an AI & Technology certification program that included access to job placement and career resources for participants. These scholarships were awarded to students in low-income communities. Due to the program's popularity and success, it expanded beyond the school. To date, over 636 certifications have been earned and have led to employment opportunities for people who otherwise may not have had access to them.

As a part of its community outreach, teachers supporting the initiative brought a recurring issue to the team's attention. Many students were having challenges accessing the courses and obtaining certifications outside of school hours because they had limited or no internet access at home.

At events and in emails, the same request from certification program participants kept coming. Participants asked for more time. They wanted to finish what they started, but connectivity kept getting in the way. As a result, Love Mobile® extended its program access, and many went on to earn additional certifications.

"One participant told us our career program changed the trajectory of her life," said Koddi Dunn, Co-Founder and CEO of Love Mobile®. "That's not hyperbole. That's what people are telling us."

From Certifications to Connectivity

Those extension requests pointed Love Mobile® to its next priority: the digital divide. According to a Pew Research Center survey published in January 2026, 16% of U.S. adults are smartphone dependent. They own a smartphone but have no broadband at home. For those households, the phone is the internet.

Love Mobile® went back to its network partners and built a plan with enough hotspot to connect a laptop or tablet for certifications, school, work and travel.

"Connection for us is not a word that just means cell phone. Connection for us means care," said Koddi Dunn. "Folks are having a tough time right now, and every dollar matters. We want them to know Love Mobile® has got your back. We don't want anybody left behind as technology moves at a pace that sometimes is unrecognizable."

"We didn't start a company and then decide to give back. We decided to give back so we started a company," said Wade Dunn Jr., Co-Founder and COO of Love Mobile®. "We did the work to build a service that solves a real need today, at a price families can manage. Whether your kids homeschool or attend public school, connectivity should not be a barrier to their success."

The Give Back ModelTM

According to Nonprofit Finance Fund's 2025 State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey of 2,206 nonprofits, 81% of organizations reported that raising funds that cover full costs is a challenge.

Through the Love Mobile® Give Back ModelTM, part of every bill goes to a nonprofit in the subscriber's community. Subscribers do not take any extra step. A nonprofit can receive up to six figures a year. Give Back ModelTM figures are illustrative and vary by program, selected plan, nonprofit partner and participation.

Love Unlimited is also the primary plan for Love Mobile® Premier Love Partners TM, the nonprofits in its giving program. Organizations can be nominated at getlovemobile/nominate-a-cause.

Availability

Love Unlimited is available now at getlovemobile.

Love Mobile® is expanding its service to additional states across America.

About Love Mobile®

Love Mobile®, The Cellphone Company That Gives Back®, is a prepaid wireless provider headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Co-founders Koddi Dunn (CEO) and Wade Dunn Jr. (COO) started the company with one question at a kitchen table: how can giving back become automatic? Through the Give Back ModelTM, every plan helps nonprofits in the communities its subscribers call home.

For a complete review of Love Unlimited service terms and conditions, visit getlovemobile.

Wade Dunn

LOVE MOBILE INCORPORATED

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Love Mobile®'s New Love Unlimited Plan Targets the Connectivity Gap With a Phone Bill That Gives Back News Provided By LOVE MOBILE INCORPORATED October 06, 2026, 14:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, Telecommunications



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