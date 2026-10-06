Firstlight Home Care Of West Des Moines Opens, Bringing Personalized, Family-Owned In-Home Care To Central Iowa

Isaac and Courtney Miller, Owners of FirstLight of West Des Moines, with their daughters, Lyla and Tara Lynn.

Isaac and Courtney Miller, Owners of FirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines

FirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines

Isaac & Courtney Miller launch a locally owned agency built on a boutique, relationship-driven approach to care and family commitment to serving the community.

- Isaac Miller, OwnerWEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines is now open, introducing a personalized, relationship-driven approach to in-home care for older adults and families across the Des Moines metro. Owned and operated by Isaac and Courtney Miller, the agency is welcoming families and scheduling in-home consultations from its new office at 6800 Lake Drive, Suite 210, West Des Moines, IA 50266.Designed for families who expect more from a care provider, the agency takes a high-touch approach to care, with an emphasis on knowing each client and family well, maintaining open communication, and responding quickly as needs change. Services include companion care, personal care, respite for family caregivers, dementia care, and support for veterans and adults recovering from a hospital stay or surgery. Every engagement begins with an in-home consultation and a written care plan developed with the family, helping ensure care reflects each client's individual needs, preferences, and routines."Home care is the most personal service a family will ever bring into their home, and it deserves to be treated that way," said Miller. "We built this agency for families who want to know the people caring for their parents, who expect a call to be returned the same day, and who would rather have one trusted caregiver than a rotation of strangers. That level of attention is not complicated to deliver. It simply requires an agency that has decided it will not do things any other way."Miller founded the agency with his wife, Courtney, and the two are committed to running FirstLight as a family-owned business, one where the people doing the caring and the people receiving it are treated as the heart of the company. As owner, he remains personally involved in every client relationship, meeting families in their homes, cultivating partnerships with physicians, hospital discharge planners, and senior living communities across the metro, and speaking directly with each new family who reaches out.For the Millers, family-owned and family-operated means more than two names on the paperwork. The couple's daughters, Lyla (11 years old) and Tara Lynn (8 years old), will be part of the business in ways that fit their ages, from assembling care packages for caregivers to helping plan staff appreciation events and joining their parents at community events and service projects. Their daughters, who attended a medical camp this summer because of their interest in healthcare and helping people, have already found a natural connection to the work. The Millers see the agency as a way to teach their girls about hard work, entrepreneurship, and serving others, and hope they will grow up knowing the caregivers by name and understanding firsthand how much they matter."We want our daughters to see what it looks like to build something with your own hands and to take care of people well," said Miller. "They will not learn that from us talking about it. They will learn it by being in the room, meeting our caregivers, and doing the work alongside us."He is joined by Operations Manager Katie Lind, who brings more than 3 years of experience serving families in the Des Moines home care community. Lind oversees caregiver selection, training, and scheduling, and serves as each family's primary point of contact once care begins."Exceptional care starts with the right match," said Lind. "Before we introduce a caregiver, we take the time to understand who our client is, what they did for a living, what fills their days, and who they were long before they needed a hand. When you get that right, families do not just accept a caregiver into their home. They look forward to the caregiver arriving."The agency's standards reflect that philosophy. Every caregiver is a W2 employee of FirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines, carefully screened, thoroughly trained, fully insured, and supported by the local office rather than placed as an independent contractor. Should a scheduled caregiver be unavailable, the office arranges coverage so that no visit is missed. Families stay informed through electronic visit verification and access to caregiver notes, and a member of the office team is reachable at any hour, seven days a week. Above all, families work directly with owners who live in the community and are accessible to them.FirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines serves West Des Moines, Clive, Urbandale, Waukee, Johnston, Des Moines, Grimes, Windsor Heights, and surrounding communities. Families interested in learning more or scheduling a complimentary in-home consultation may call 515-461-9248 or visit firstlighthomecare. The agency is also selectively hiring experienced caregivers who share its commitment to attentive, dignified care. Interested candidates may apply at our website via the Careers page or by calling 515-461-9248.About FirstLight Home Care of West Des MoinesFirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines is a family-owned and family-operated home care agency providing personalized, non-medical in-home care for seniors, adults with disabilities, veterans, and families who need support at home. As part of the FirstLight Home Care network, the agency pairs national standards for caregiver training and quality with the attentiveness and accountability of local ownership. For more information, visit firstlighthomecare or call 515-461-9248.About FirstLight Home CareFirstLight Home Care exists to help people have their best day, every day. On a mission to provide compassionate home care so that families can have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are getting the support they need to live independently. As a leading provider of home care services, FirstLight is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults with disabilities, those living with dementia and anyone 18 and older who needs care in the place they call home. The franchise system includes over 300 independently owned and operated locations throughout the United States. To learn more, discover available franchise opportunities or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.

Isaac and Courtney Miller

FirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines

+1 515-461-9248

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines Opens, Bringing Personalized, Family-Owned In-Home Care to Central Iowa News Provided By FirstLight Home Care of West Des Moines October 06, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.