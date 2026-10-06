'American Idol' Icon Justin Guarini's New Book Teaches Professionals To Command Any Room

“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room,” by Justin Guarini, published by Entrepreneur Press, is now available.

Entrepreneur Press, publisher of“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room,” by Justin Guarini.

Justin Guarini, author of“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room.”

Justin Guarini's new book, "Center Stage Confidence," offers professionals a practical framework to own their story and lead under pressure.

- Justin GuariniNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Idol season one standout, seven-time Broadway leading man, and executive communication coach Justin Guarini shares the mindset shifts and practical exercises behind a career built on performing under pressure in his new book,“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room,” with a foreword by Chief Eldrin Bell, the first Black chief of police in the history of the City of Atlanta, and Justin's father. Published by Entrepreneur Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is available now at major book retailers nationwide.Guarini, who performed in front of more than 30 million live television viewers during American Idol's inaugural season before going on to star in seven leading Broadway roles, wrote the book for professionals who go silent in meetings, lose their words in front of an audience, or hold themselves back from opportunities they've already earned. Drawing on more than two decades of performing under intense pressure - and on his work as cofounder of the Powerful Professionals, a coaching organization for entrepreneurs and experts - Guarini offers readers a framework for replacing hesitation with leadership.“The idea for this book didn't just come from my successes; it came from my failures - the moments when I doubted myself, when I let fear hold me back, or when I felt like I wasn't enough,” Guarini writes.“These lessons and stories, woven together with my own experiences, are here to guide and inspire you. This book is about more than just building confidence - it's about creating the kind of confidence that transforms your entire life.”“Center Stage Confidence” goes beyond Guarini's own story. Throughout the book, he sits down with world-class performers and entrepreneurs - including Michael Bublé, Jordan Fisher, Amber Ruffin, Kim Walsh Phillips and Russell Brunson - to uncover what confidence really looks like behind the scenes, and how the habits, failures, and defining moments that helped each of them thrive under pressure can be applied by readers in their own lives.The book does not rely on tricks or inflated promises. Instead, it offers a path to real confidence built on understanding one's identity and recognizing the value one already brings - skills Guarini argues translate directly from the stage to the boardroom, the pitch meeting, and the keynote platform.About the BookTitle:“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room”Author: Justin Guarini, with a foreword by Chief Eldrin BellPublisher: Entrepreneur Press, distributed by Simon & SchusterPublication Date: October 6, 2026Format: Trade Paperback, 288 pages, $19.99 (eBook also available)ISBN: 978-1-64201-180-7 (Paperback) / 978-1-61308-490-8 (eBook)About Justin GuariniJustin Guarini first stepped into a national spotlight as a finalist on the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002, and spent the next two decades building a career defined by performing under pressure - seven leading Broadway roles, a long-running national ad campaign, and red-carpet hosting at the GRAMMYs, Emmys, and Tonys. He is the co-founder of Powerful Professionals, where he coaches entrepreneurs and executives on communication and presence, and the author of“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room” (Entrepreneur Press, October 2026), which translates two decades of performance discipline - preparation, ownership, and vocal authority - into a practical framework for anyone who needs to lead, pitch, or speak under pressure.About Entrepreneur PressEntrepreneur Press, published by Advantage | The Authority Company in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media, provides practical, actionable books for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators. For over 40 years, its catalog has featured works by top thought leaders and successful entrepreneurs and business owners, offering insights and strategies to start, grow, and sustain businesses. Books are available in print, digital, and audio formats. Visit entrepreneurWhat People Are Saying“Since I first met Justin Guarini, he has exemplified how to be entertaining and humble at the same time.” - Oprah Winfrey, OWN“Justin is one of my favorite guest hosts of all time. He's warm, engaging, and knows his stuff.”- Kelly Ripa, Live“He's so good at commanding a stage, and I love his stories. Entertaining and impactful.” - Michael Strahan, Good Morning America“One of the most valuable lessons I've learned is the importance of extreme ownership, and this book empowers you to own your dreams and goals.” - Russell Brunson, Co-Founder, ClickFunnels“Justin Guarini impresses me every time he takes the stage and is a thought leader in influence and performance. Every business owner should read this book.” - David Meltzer, Chairman, Napoleon Hill InstituteAvailabilityCenter Stage Confidence is available October 6, 2026, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop, Target, Walmart, and wherever books are sold. More information is available at centerstageconfidence.

Spencer McLean

Advantage | The Authority Company

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'American Idol' Icon Justin Guarini's New Book Teaches Professionals to Command Any Room News Provided By Advantage Media October 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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