Mobile And Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market Growth Accelerates Industry To Reach $203.15 Billion By 2030

Mobile And Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Mobile And Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The mobile and wireless local area network (WLAN) market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by the surge in wireless connectivity demands across various sectors. As technology advances and more devices become interconnected, this market is set to expand further, offering new opportunities and innovations. Below is a detailed exploration of the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and the factors shaping its future trajectory.

Expected Market Size and Growth Trajectory for the Mobile and Wireless Local Area Network Market

The mobile and wireless local area network (WLAN) market has rapidly increased in size over recent years. It is projected to rise from $101.68 billion in 2025 to $116.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This expansion during the past period has been mainly fueled by the growing penetration of smartphones and mobile devices, an increased demand for wireless connectivity in enterprises, higher internet consumption in residential areas, broader public Wi-Fi networks, and the rise of remote work setups.

Looking ahead, this market is expected to maintain its rapid pace, reaching $203.15 billion by 2030 with an estimated CAGR of 14.9%. Factors contributing to this anticipated surge include the widespread deployment of smart buildings and campuses, greater adoption of edge-enabled wireless networks, and a rising need for ultra-low latency connections. Additionally, the integration of 5G with Wi-Fi technologies, along with significant investments in next-generation wireless infrastructure, is driving this growth. Key trends shaping the market in the coming years comprise the adoption of Wi-Fi 7 infrastructure, the demand for uninterrupted indoor and outdoor wireless connectivity, the proliferation of cloud-managed WLAN solutions, the rise of dense wireless network environments, and a focus on low-latency wireless communication systems.

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Understanding Mobile and Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Technologies

Mobile and wireless local area networks (WLAN) are networking technologies that allow devices to connect and communicate wirelessly within confined geographic spaces using radio frequency signals. These networks enable mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access data, applications, and internet services without the need for wired connections. WLAN technology supports flexible, scalable, and high-speed connectivity, which enhances mobility, optimizes network efficiency, and facilitates uninterrupted communication across home, business, and enterprise settings.

The Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet as a Market Catalyst

One of the primary forces propelling the mobile and wireless local area network (WLAN) market is the growing demand for high-speed internet access. This demand is defined by the need for fast and reliable data connectivity that supports seamless communication, streaming, and various digital services across multiple devices. The surge in digital services like cloud computing and video streaming has intensified this requirement, making stable and high-speed connections essential. WLAN technology fulfills this need by offering flexible, scalable, and high-capacity wireless connectivity through advanced technologies, enabling multiple devices to efficiently transmit data over varying distances without the restrictions imposed by wired networks.

For instance, in November 2024, the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library reported that gigabit-capable broadband is now accessible to 78% of UK premises, up from 72% in 2023 and 64% in 2022. This steady increase in broadband availability highlights the growing demand for high-speed internet, which directly supports the expansion of the WLAN market.

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Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in the Mobile and Wireless Local Area Network Market

In terms of regional performance, North America held the largest share of the mobile and wireless local area network (WLAN) market in 2025. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rapid technological adoption and infrastructure development. The market analysis covers a broad geographical scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on the global wireless LAN landscape.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Mobile And Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market Growth Accelerates Industry To Reach $203.15 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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