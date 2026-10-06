Global Mobile Agriculture Market To Expand At 16.4% CAGR During The Forecast Period

Global Mobile Agriculture Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Mobile Agriculture Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The mobile agriculture sector is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advances and increased connectivity in rural areas. As digital tools become more integrated into farming practices, this market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and trends shaping the mobile agriculture industry.

Mobile Agriculture Market Size and Growth Outlook

The mobile agriculture market has experienced swift expansion recently and is expected to continue this trajectory. From an estimated $4.78 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $5.55 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This historical growth reflects challenges such as limited digital tool adoption in farming, reliance on manual labor, scarce real-time weather information, improving mobile network coverage in rural regions, and government efforts promoting agricultural digitization.

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Looking ahead, mobile agriculture is anticipated to grow even more rapidly, reaching a market size of $10.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.4%. Key drivers for this surge include the expanding use of precision agriculture technologies, greater smartphone accessibility among farmers, increasing demand for enhanced crop yields and operational efficiency, the rise of agri-tech startups and digital platforms, as well as a stronger emphasis on sustainable farming and resource management. Emerging trends in this period highlight mobile analytics for precision farming, real-time crop health monitoring, GPS and satellite-enabled farm mapping, mobile livestock tracking and health management, and digital advisory and market intelligence services.

Understanding Mobile Agriculture Technology

Mobile agriculture refers to technology systems that support monitoring, management, and optimization of farming activities through real-time data collection and mobile platforms. These innovations assist in boosting farm productivity, optimizing the use of resources, promoting sustainability, and advancing precision farming methods.

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Key Factors Accelerating Mobile Agriculture Market Expansion

One of the prime contributors to the mobile agriculture market's growth is the rapid spread of smartphone usage. Smartphone penetration indicates the rising number of people owning and regularly using smartphones. This growth is fueled by enhancements in mobile network infrastructure, which have made smartphones more accessible to wider populations, facilitating connectivity, access to digital services, and opportunities for economic, educational, and social participation.

The proliferation of smartphones empowers mobile agriculture by providing farmers with instant access to market information, weather forecasts, and digital advisory services, which in turn improves decision-making and productivity on farms. For example, Ericsson, a telecommunications firm based in Sweden, projected in June 2024 that mobile subscriptions in the region would rise from 1.2 billion in 2023 to 1.3 billion by 2029. Such data underscore how increasing smartphone availability is a significant growth driver for the mobile agriculture market.

Regional Growth Patterns in the Mobile Agriculture Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the mobile agriculture market. However, the fastest growth is forecasted to occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the coming years. The market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global developments in mobile agriculture.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Mobile Agriculture Market To Expand At 16.4% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Technology, World & Regional



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