Vikar Technologies And Deluxe Partner To Simplify Check Orders For Financial Institutions

This integration connects Vikar's account-opening solution directly to Deluxe Payments, streamlining check ordering for financial institutions.

- Glenn Bolstad, CEO of Vikar TechnologiesISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vikar Technologies, a leading provider of digital account-opening and lending solutions for financial institutions, has announced a partnership with Deluxe Corporation to bring payment capabilities directly into Vikar's platform.The integration enables pre-filling the financial institution's and client's forms, reducing manual data entry and simplifying the process of establishing an account and ordering checks.“Opening an account involves a number of important follow-up steps, and each manual handoff creates another opportunity for delays or errors,” said Glenn Bolstad, Founder and CEO of Vikar Technologies.“By integrating Deluxe into the Vikar platform, we're helping financial institutions streamline check ordering, reduce duplicate data entry, and give employees a simpler way to complete the process.”Together, Vikar and Deluxe are creating a seamless process that supports employees beyond establishing an account. At any point in the client relationship, an employee can order checks or set up other payment methods in an easy one-and-done manner.“Deluxe is committed to helping financial institutions simplify essential processes and better serve their clients,” said Hans Molenaar, Strategic Alliances Director at Deluxe.“Our integration with Vikar creates a better way to complete orders.”About Vikar TechnologiesVikar helps banks and credit unions open more accounts, close more loans, and build stronger relationships all from a single, intelligent platform. Its AI-powered platform unifies consumer and commercial account opening, lending, underwriting, KYC/KYB, compliance, treasury, and wealth management, eliminating friction, accelerating decisions, and strengthening controls.Built to support complex commercial relationships and seamlessly integrated with core banking systems and fintech partners, Vikar delivers a modern, unified experience across deposits and lending that drives growth and lasting customer relationships. Learn more about Vikar:About DeluxeDeluxe, the original payments company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale, and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers' most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at .Media Contacts:Keith NegrinVP of Communications, Deluxe...+ 1 612-669-1459

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Vikar Technologies and Deluxe Partner to Simplify Check Orders for Financial Institutions News Provided By Vikar Technologies October 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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