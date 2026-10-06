Sioresin Introduces SIO-9233 Organic Polysilazane Resin For Automotive Ceramic Protective Coatings

SioResin

Organic Polysilazane Resin for Automotive Ceramic Protective Coatings

OPSZ resin delivers high hardness, hydrophobicity, anti-graffiti performance and high-temperature resistance for automotive exterior and interior protection

- DanelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SIOResinhas introduced SIO-9233, a solvent-free methyl polysilazane resin developed for high-performance organic polysilazane ceramic coatings. The resin is designed for automotive exterior and interior surface protection, with a focus on scratch resistance, chemical resistance, hydrophobicity, easy cleaning and thermal stability.Details: /silicone-resin/sio-9233-polysilazane-resinAn organic polysilazane ceramic coating is a protective coating based on organic polysilazane resin. During curing, the resin forms a dense crosslinked protective layer. This coating structure can provide a combination of surface hardness, chemical resistance, hydrophobicity and thermal stability.Link: /blog/organopolysilazane-opszDesigned for Automotive Surface ProtectionAutomotive surfaces face repeated exposure to washing, abrasion, road contaminants, chemicals, moisture and temperature changes. Protective coatings therefore need to deliver more than gloss and water repellency.SIO-9233 provides coating formulators with a multifunctional resin platform for developing protective systems on automotive paint, clear coats, metal components, plastics, trim and other hard surfaces.The cured coating can achieve up to 9H pencil hardness, providing a hard surface designed to improve resistance to everyday scratching and abrasion. This property is particularly relevant to automotive surfaces where appearance retention and surface durability are important.“We developed SIO-9233 with a clear focus on the practical requirements of automotive surface protection. Customers are looking for coatings that combine hardness, chemical resistance, hydrophobicity and easy cleaning, while also offering efficient room-temperature curing. Our goal is to provide a polysilazane resin platform that gives formulators more flexibility in developing high-performance protective coatings.”- Mr. Zhang, CEO, SIOResinHydrophobic and Easy-Clean SurfaceSIO-9233 also provides strong hydrophobic performance. In internal testing, coatings formulated with the resin achieved a water contact angle of approximately 110°.The hydrophobic surface promotes water beading and supports easier removal of water and surface contaminants. This characteristic makes SIO-9233 suitable for ceramic coating systems designed to combine water repellency with easy-clean performance.Excellent Anti-Graffiti PerformanceA further feature of SIO-9233 is its anti-graffiti performance.In internal testing, oil-based permanent marker can be readily removed from the cured coating by dry wiping. This helps reduce the retention of common markings and stains on protected surfaces.For automotive applications, the property can support easier maintenance and cleaner-looking surfaces. It may also benefit other protective coating applications where stain resistance and cleanability are required.Chemical and High-Temperature ResistanceThe crosslinked protective layer formed by SIO-9233 is designed to provide chemical resistance alongside hardness and hydrophobicity. This can help protect automotive surfaces from everyday exposure to cleaning agents, road contaminants and other chemical substances.SIO-9233 also demonstrates high-temperature resistance up to 800°C under the relevant test conditions. This feature creates opportunities for selected high-temperature protective coating applications beyond conventional automotive surface protection.Actual performance depends on formulation, substrate, coating thickness and curing conditions. Formulators should evaluate the complete coating system for their intended application.Rapid Room-Temperature Moisture CuringSIO-9233 is designed for rapid moisture curing at room temperature. After application, the methyl polysilazane resin reacts with moisture in the ambient environment and crosslinks to form a dense protective coating layer. Under suitable curing conditions, surface drying can be achieved within approximately 30–60 minutes, making SIO-9233 suitable for automotive coating applications where efficient processing and ambient-temperature curing are required.The curing process enables the development of high surface hardness, hydrophobicity, chemical resistance and easy-clean properties without relying on conventional high-temperature baking.A Multifunctional Polysilazane PlatformSIO-9233 combines several performance characteristics within one solvent-free methyl polysilazane resin:* Up to 9H pencil hardness* Approximately 110° water contact angle* Excellent anti-graffiti performance* Oil-based permanent marker removable by dry wiping* Scratch and abrasion resistance* Chemical resistance* High-temperature resistance up to 800°C* Suitability for automotive exterior and interior protective coatingsBy combining hardness, hydrophobicity, chemical resistance and easy-clean performance, SIO-9233 gives coating formulators a versatile platform for developing next-generation automotive ceramic coatings and paint protection systems.Supporting Advanced Automotive Coating DevelopmentThe introduction of SIO-9233 reflects the growing technical focus on multifunctional surface protection. Automotive coating systems increasingly need to protect appearance while resisting mechanical, chemical and environmental exposure.With its solvent-free polysilazane chemistry and multifunctional performance profile, SIO-9233 provides a practical resin option for manufacturers and formulators developing high-performance organic polysilazane ceramic coatings for automotive exterior and interior surfaces.Performance values are based on internal laboratory testing and may vary with formulation, substrate, coating thickness and curing conditions.AvailabilitySIOResinSIO-9233 is available in 1KG, 5KG and 25KG packaging and offers a shelf life of 12 months when stored under appropriate conditions.About SIOResinSIOResin (Guangzhou SIO New Material) is a leading manufacturer specializing in the development of sustainable products and advanced technologies in the field of new materials. The company develops and supplies high-performance polymer resins and functional coating materials for industrial applications. Its portfolio includes water-based polyurethane and acrylic resins, UV-curing resins, silicone resins, polysilazane resins, polyethylenimine, castor oil-based polyols and functional additives.Leveraging extensive expertise in organosilicon chemistry and surface engineering, the company develops innovative material solutions for the coatings, leather, automotive, construction, electronics, textile, and advanced manufacturing industries.Through continuous investment in research and product innovation, SIOResin remains committed to helping customers improve product durability, surface functionality, and environmental performance with high-value specialty materials.please visit or contact the SIOResin technical support team.More Products:/blog/polysilazane/blog/polyethylenimine-pei/silicone-resin/water-based-polyurethane/waterborne-acrylic-resin/additivesFor more information or to request samples, please visit or contact...Blog: /blog/=== Media contact ===Mia LeeSIO New Materials+86 13037222576...

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SIOResin Introduces SIO-9233 Organic Polysilazane Resin for Automotive Ceramic Protective Coatings News Provided By SIO New Materials October 06, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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