Du Records High Speed On Its 5G+ Indoor Network At Mall Of The Emirates

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Deployment at Mall of the Emirates with Huawei delivers consistent speed exceeding3.5 Gbps across all floors and more than 50% higher throughput Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE,October 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has successfully deployed advanced 5G-Advanced (5G+) indoor connectivity at Majid Al Futtaim's Mall of the Emirates, in collaboration with Huawei. The deployment achieved consistent speeds exceeding 3.5 Gbps across all floors of the mall, strengthening the digital experience for visitors and retailers at one of the UAE's leading shopping and entertainment destinations.

With digital services becoming a critical part of the retail experience, high-speed and reliable indoor connectivity is essential to how people shop, interact and access services. The new network provides improved capacity and consistent coverage across the mall, supporting visitors as they use high-bandwidth applications and digital services while enabling retailers to meet the connectivity requirements of increasingly connected operations.

The deployment features more than 150 strategically positioned antennas across the destination, designed to maintain strong signal quality and seamless high-speed coverage throughout major and minor areas of the mall. It also uses three-band carrier aggregation with a combined bandwidth of 300 MHz on a single antenna, including 200 MHz on the N78 band and 100 MHz on the N41 band.

These capabilities delivered more than 50% higher data throughput compared with conventional 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) network performance. The increased capacity can support a growing range of digital experiences within the mall, from high-definition streaming and cloud-based applications to real-time interactive services, while providing the connectivity foundation for retailers to adopt advanced digital tools and data-driven services.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said:“Indoor connectivity is non-negotiable to the experience people expect from major retail and entertainment destinations. Our deployment at Mall of the Emirates demonstrates how 5G+ can deliver the speed, capacity and consistency needed to meet those expectations. Working with Huawei and Majid Al Futtaim, we are strengthening the connectivity available to visitors while giving retailers the network foundation to explore new digital services and connected ways of operating. This milestone is another step in our continued investment in advanced network infrastructure that supports the UAE's digital ambitions.”

The deployment also demonstrates the potential of 5G-Advanced in complex indoor spaces, where high visitor volumes, extensive floor areas and growing demand for data require better network capacity and consistent performance. The latest generation of pRRU technology deployed across Mall of the Emirates allows du to address these requirements while making more efficient use of available spectrum.

The milestone forms part of du's continued investment in next-generation connectivity across the UAE. By advancing its indoor network capabilities at major commercial and public destinations, du is building the infrastructure needed to support new digital experiences and connected environments as the country progresses towards its digital transformation ambitions.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.