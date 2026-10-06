DIB And Expo City Dubai Partner To Advance Off-Plan Home Financing

Advances DIB's role in supporting Dubai's evolving residential landscape Expands Home Financing solutions beyond ready properties to residences under development. Eligible buyers can arrange financing during construction for up to 50% of the property value. Financing is available for up to 25 years to eligible UAE nationals, residents and non-residents, with no salary transfer required.

Dubai, UAE – October 2026: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DIB, the world's leading Islamic financial group and the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, has entered into a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai to offer eligible buyers Home Financing for properties under construction within Expo City Dubai. The agreement supports DIB's strategy to expand its Home Finance proposition through strategic partnerships with leading developers and government-related entities across the UAE.

The partnership marks an important collaboration with one of Dubai's most distinctive developments. Building on the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia,Expo City Dubai is evolving into a sustainable, master-planned urban community encompassing residential, commercial and cultural developments, playing a key role in Dubai's future growth.

Once a DIB-approved project has reached at least 35% construction completion and the customer has paid at least 50% of the purchase price, DIB can finance up to 50% of the property value. Full monthly instalments begin at handover or within 24 months of taking the finance, whichever comes first. Financing is available for up to 25 years, subject to DIB's eligibility, credit, regulatory and final approval requirements. The proposition is open to eligible UAE nationals, residents and non-residents and does not require a salary transfer.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjay Malhotra – Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said:“Expo City Dubai represents one of the most distinctive chapters in Dubai's urban story, and we are proud to bring DIB's Home Finance expertise to a destination built on such a strong legacy. Through this partnership, DIB customers will benefit from tailored financing solutions designed to make homeownership at one of Dubai's most strategically located destinations more accessible, particularly as demand for off-plan properties continues to grow. Eligible Expo City Dubai buyers can arrange finance during construction, pay only the profit amount during that period and move to full instalments at handover or within 24 months. The value of the proposition is simple: earlier clarity on one of the biggest financial commitments a customer will make.”

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said:“Partnering with a premier institution such as DIB significantly enhances Expo City Dubai's ability to offer buyers a smooth, simple and hassle-free journey to home ownership. DIB's Shariah-compliant home financing solutions will empower more investors to join our community in a collaboration that reflects trust in Expo City's long-term vision and confidence in Dubai's real estate landscape.”

Launched in August 2026, DIB Off Plan Home Finance is available across the UAE for properties in approved projects. The partnership brings the proposition directly to Expo City Dubai buyers and broadens financing choice across its residential portfolio. Driven by its commitment to supporting the UAE economy, DIB continues to play a key role in advancing the country's real estate financing landscape and supporting sustainable growth for years to come.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world's first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$115 billion and market capitalisation of more than US$18 billion, the group operates with a workforce of around 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. DIB's ecosystem, spanning across UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Bosnia, reaches more than 11 million customers - a reflection of its expanding scale and trusted franchise.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB's first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank's ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the“Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank's leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB's Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.