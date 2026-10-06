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People, Technology, And Standards Together Will Drive Safety Improvements
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted the need for stronger integration of people, technology, and global standards to deliver the next advances in aviation safety. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn “Aviation is safer today than it was a decade ago. In that timeframe, fatal accident rates have improved from one accident per 3.5 million flights to one per 5.6 million flights. But 2025 still saw the loss of 394 lives in aviation accidents. Every fatality strengthens our resolve to do better. The next advance in safety will come from people, technology, and standards working together better as one resilient system,” said Mark Searle, IATA's Director of Safety, speaking at the opening of the IATA World Safety and Operations Conference 2026 in Istanbul. People: Preserving Knowledge and Fostering a Strong Aviation Safety Culture Three priorities were identified to sustain and strengthen aviation's safety performance as a new generation of aviation professionals brought up in the digital age rises in the workforce:
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Structured knowledge transfer: Preserving decades of operational expertise through structured mentoring, training and succession planning.
Combining experience with new capabilities: Bringing together the operational knowledge of experienced professionals with the digital skills and artificial intelligence (AI) fluency of a new generation.
Protecting safety culture: Maintaining an environment in which people can report hazards, errors and near misses without fear, enabling the industry to learn, improve and prevent future incidents.
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Does it help safety professionals understand what is happening around them?
Does it support better decision-making?
Can the operation remain safe if the technology is unavailable or compromised?
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Improve implementation and oversight by focusing limited resources on the areas of greatest risk and ensuring standards are applied consistently across the aviation system.
Strengthen State compliance with international obligations, particularly in the areas of conflict zone risk information and accident reporting.
Keep standards relevant by simplifying, modernizing and updating requirements to reflect changes in technology, operations and the regulatory environment.
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