Tungabhadra River: Illegal Coracle Rides Resume Near Sanapura, Locals Demand Action

Villagers are raising concerns over alleged illegal coracle rides being operated on the Tungabhadra river near Sanapura village, with operators reportedly flouting restrictions and charging tourists hefty amounts. Despite earlier warnings and a ban imposed by the district administration and irrigation department, the rides have resumed, prompting locals to demand immediate action from the authorities.

The Tungabhadra river flows through the Sanapura region, which attracts tourists from across India and abroad. Sanapura is often referred to as the 'Mini Goa' of the region, with resorts having mushroomed across Sanapura, Hanumahalli, Anegundi, Kishkindha and Jungli. Tourists visit these areas in large numbers, particularly during the tourist season.

According to locals, resort owners often encourage their guests to visit the riverbank and take coracle rides. The district administration and irrigation department had earlier strictly prohibited coracle operations in the area. However, operators are reportedly running the rides openly once again.

Locals allege that operators have set up unauthorised boating points near the Sanapura old tourist bungalow, the parallel reservoir and the waterfalls to make quick profits.

Thousands Charged For Pre-Wedding Shoots

The Sanapura parallel reservoir area offers scenic views, with hills and the Tungabhadra river surrounding the stretch. Couples from various districts visit the area for pre-wedding photo and video shoots. According to locals, operators charge between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000 for a single shoot.

Coracles have reportedly capsized at the spot in the past. The police department has also issued several warnings, but locals allege that coracle operators have continued to run the rides despite the restrictions. They reportedly charge local tourists around ₹800 to ₹1,000 for a ride.

No Washing Clothes, But Boating Allowed

The Gram Panchayat has prohibited villagers in Sanapura from washing clothes in the river. Villagers are now questioning why such restrictions are being enforced while alleged illegal coracle rides continue in the same area.

The forest department has installed warning boards advising people to stay away from the water due to the presence of crocodiles and otters in the river. Villagers have described the situation as unfair and questioned the apparent disparity in enforcement.

They also allege that some groups cross the river on coracles in the morning, consume alcohol and food on the other side, and return by evening.

Officials Express Helplessness

Officials have reportedly issued multiple notices to the alleged illegal coracle operators near Sanapura. However, they say the operators have continued to run the rides despite the warnings.

Villagers are demanding immediate joint action by the district administration, police, irrigation and forest departments to prevent any untoward incident.

What The Authorities Say

"Operators are running coracles near the Tungabhadra parallel reservoir, the old tourist bungalow and the waterfalls. We have issued notices several times, but they have not stopped the operations. We are feeling helpless now," said Amaresh Kampli, AEE, Irrigation Department.

"Coracle owners have ignored our repeated notices. The revenue, forest, irrigation and taluk panchayat departments will soon conduct a joint drive. We will file formal complaints against the owners," said Ramareddy Patil, Taluk Panchayat EO.

"We have already filed a complaint with the rural police station against the coracle operators. They are still running the rides despite our staff's attempts to stop them. We will register an FIR immediately and seize the coracles," said Basavaraj, Gangavathi Range Forest Officer.