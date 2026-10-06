Mumbai Airport Standoff: Govt Puts Adani Airports' Plan To Shift International Flights From T2 To Navi Mumbai On Hold

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian government has asked Adani Airport to put its plan to shift a portion of international flights from Mumbai airport's Terminal 2 to Navi Mumbai on hold, temporarily easing a standoff with airlines over the transition. The move gives the Mumbai airport operator and carriers several weeks to agree on how flights should be redistributed while Mumbai's Terminal 1 undergoes redevelopment.

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The decision followed a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday between the civil aviation ministry, airlines and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA and the newly commissioned Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Mumbai airport international flight shift put on hold

AAHL had asked airlines to shift 33% of their international flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai or discontinue those services by 25 October. Airlines had opposed the proposal, raising concerns over the operational implications of moving international services between the two airports.

The civil aviation ministry has now asked AAHL to delay the proposed transition by a few weeks. The ministry has also sought a firm plan from airlines and the airport operator on how the shift to Navi Mumbai should be carried out.

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The dispute comes as AAHL prepares to begin redevelopment work at Terminal 1 of Mumbai airport. The construction is expected to require changes to the airport's existing flight operations, making the redistribution of traffic between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai a key part of the transition.

Adani Airport, airlines to meet on 13 October

The next round of discussions is scheduled for 13 October at Mumbai airport. A notice issued by the office of Mumbai airport's chief airport officer said the meeting would discuss the“follow-up actions” from Tuesday's ministry meeting.

Another meeting is expected on 20 October, when stakeholders will consider the final transition plan.

The Tuesday meeting was chaired by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and included representatives from airlines, AAHL, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), among others.

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According to officials cited by PTI, the civil aviation secretary proposed delaying the transition by a few weeks and asked both airlines and AAHL to work towards a detailed plan for moving operations to Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai airport says it can handle international traffic

During the meeting, AAHL executives outlined the readiness of Navi Mumbai International Airport to handle up to 5 million international passengers annually.

The airport operator highlighted infrastructure and passenger facilities including road connectivity, in-flight catering, hotels, lounges and other supporting services as part of its case for shifting international operations.

AAHL also addressed questions from airlines about the proposed transition and the redevelopment of Mumbai airport.

The meeting lasted nearly 90 minutes. According to the PTI report, the discussions were constructive, with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to a coordinated transition while seeking to maintain passenger convenience and operational efficiency.

Why Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 redevelopment matters

The immediate dispute over international flights is linked to the massive redevelopment of Mumbai airport.

AAHL operates both airports, allowing it to redistribute traffic as construction changes the capacity available at Mumbai's existing terminals. But airlines have to account for aircraft schedules, passenger connectivity and the operational impact of shifting services between two airports.

The government's intervention means the 25 October deadline proposed by AAHL is no longer the immediate trigger for the transition.

Instead, airlines and the airport operator will use the October meetings to work out how and when international operations can be moved to Navi Mumbai.