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US Trade Deficit Widens Despite Trump's Tariffs: What August Data Tells Us

US Trade Deficit Widens Despite Trump's Tariffs: What August Data Tells Us


2026-10-06 10:24:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US trade deficit widened more than expected in August despite President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff measures, as strong domestic demand pushed imports higher and kept trade on course to weigh on economic growth for a third straight quarter, Reuters reported.

The trade shortfall rose 13.7% from the previous month to $105.6 billion, according to data released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the deficit to reach $102 billion.

The increase was driven largely by a surge in imports. Total imports rose 4.3% to $420.8 billion in August, while exports increased 1.4% to $315.2 billion.

Goods imports climbed 5.3% to $342.2 billion, compared with a 2.2% increase in goods exports to $205.7 billion.

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Live Mint

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