Aktau Forum Discusses Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Partnership Prospects (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The international forum“The Caspian Macroregion: The Architecture of Political Partnership Between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan,” held in Aktau, discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan partnership and continued with panel discussions.

This was reported by the State Commission for Diaspora Affairs.

In addition, it was reported that the panel discussions addressed the prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the political, legal, transportation, and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues related to strengthening relations in the Caspian region.

The panel discussions were moderated by experts Eldar Jafarov, Emin Jabbarov, Elvin Talishinski, and Orkhan Yolchuyev.

The first panel, titled“Legal Foundations of Integration,” discussed the legal foundations of cooperation between the two countries, the role of universities in developing legal culture and public diplomacy, as well as issues related to the environmental safety of the Caspian Sea in the context of the development of the Middle Corridor.

During the second session, dedicated to“Transport Diplomacy and the Middle Corridor,” participants exchanged views on the geopolitical significance of the Caspian Sea, the role of transport diplomacy in regional cooperation, and the Middle Corridor's contribution to strengthening ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The third session was devoted to the topic“The Role of the Diaspora and Public Diplomacy in Strengthening Azerbaijani-Kazakh Relations.” During the discussions, participants addressed issues of information and cultural diplomacy, the role of the diaspora, the shared historical and cultural values of the two countries, and the development of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

At the end of the forum, participants were presented with certificates and a commemorative photo was taken.

Meanwhile, the event was held with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, organized by the Sh. Yessenov Khazar State University of Technology and Engineering and the“Azerbaijan Center” Public Foundation, with the support of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau.