Breakthrough T1D Strengthens Cybersecurity And IT Resilience With Managed IT Services From Canon And Supra ITS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer example highlights how proactive cybersecurity and cloud-based IT can help organizations protect critical operations during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Melville, NY, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations across the country recognize Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Breakthrough T1D, the leading global nonprofit organization dedicated to funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, advocacy and support programs, is highlighting the importance of maintaining a secure, resilient technology environment to support its mission worldwide.

Breakthrough T1D partnered with Canon Canada and Supra ITS, Canon's Managed IT Services partner, to modernize its IT infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity and support its distributed workforce. The organization's transformation demonstrates how a proactive approach to IT management and cybersecurity can help organizations protect critical systems and data while enabling employees to remain focused on their missions.

“Technology needs to support our mission, not stand in its way,” said Alan Burvill of Breakthrough T1D.“The partnership with Canon and Supra ITS has helped us keep our data secure and ensure our teams have the technology they need to continue our work.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Breakthrough T1D needed to quickly transition to remote operations while keeping critical fundraising and donation systems online. The organization's partnership with Canon and Supra ITS helped facilitate that transition while establishing a foundation for ongoing IT management and cybersecurity.

Today, Breakthrough T1D continues to benefit from cloud infrastructure, proactive monitoring, cybersecurity management and ongoing IT support. The organization's experience underscores the importance of taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity as businesses and nonprofits navigate increasingly distributed workforces, cloud environments and evolving cyber threats.

“Breakthrough T1D demonstrates how managed IT services can provide organizations with the security, reliability and flexibility they need without adding complexity to their operations,” said Justin Folkerts, COO, Supra ITS.

Canon's Managed IT Services through Supra ITS provide integrated IT support, cybersecurity and infrastructure management designed to help organizations reduce downtime, strengthen security and improve operational efficiency. With ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications, Supra ITS provides scalable services that help organizations manage evolving technology needs without expanding internal IT resources.

Building on Canon Canada's experience delivering Managed IT Services, Canon U.S.A. now offers these services through Supra ITS to organizations across the United States.

Learn more about how Breakthrough T1D partnered with Canon and Supra ITS to modernize IT infrastructure and strengthen cybersecurity operations.

For more information about Canon Managed IT Services from Canon U.S.A. visit usa.canon.com/business/managed-services/managed-it-services.

About Breakthrough T1D:

Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), is the leading global organization dedicated to type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, advocacy, and support. Founded in 1970 by families, it works to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications.

About Supra ITS

Supra ITS is a Canadian company that specializes in Information and Communications Technology solutions, and it operates as a Canon Managed IT Services Partner. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for providing high-quality, proactive, and exceptional customer service. Supra ITS has a diverse clientele that includes blue-chip multinationals, government agencies, and small to medium-sized enterprises. With an experienced team, cutting-edge tools, and unparalleled expertise, Supra ITS offers a wide spectrum of services, including Managed IT, Cyber-Security, Business Process Outsourcing, and Custom Application Development, to meet the unique needs of its clients.

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., is a leading provider of consumer and business-to-business digital imaging solutions. Innovation and cutting-edge technology have been essential ingredients in Canon's success. Canon Canada Inc. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 per cent Canadian-based service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon Canada Inc. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. For more information, please visit canon.ca or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter (X), LinkedIn or Instagram using @CanonCanada.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote1 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

CONTACT: Nicole Esan Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-330-2136...