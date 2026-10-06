AI/R Compass UOL Launches AI Solution For Mainframe Modernization In AWS Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI/Cockpit Smart Engineering has already analyzed over 15 million lines of legacy code for clients in financial services, insurance, and consumer goods

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Compass UOL, a subsidiary of AI/R-a technology company specializing in Agentic AI, announced the availability of AI/Cockpit Smart Engineering in AWS Marketplace. The solution integrates AI/Cockpit with AWS Transform through composability, surfacing the business rules buried in legacy code and carrying applications through modernization all the way to cloud delivery, accelerating mainframe modernization programs.

“Mainframes still run critical operations at banks, insurers, and large enterprises, but the pool of professionals who know these technologies shrinks every year. That's a risk companies can no longer ignore. With AI, we can read the legacy system in full and modernize it safely. Being in AWS Marketplace makes that path even simpler for companies already running on AWS,” says Gil Torquato, CEO and Chairman at AI/R.

Within AI/Cockpit Smart Engineering, AI/Cockpit-AI/R's software development platform-handles discovery, documentation, and decomposition of the legacy system, while AWS Transform supports code transformation. The offering also covers languages AWS Transform does not support natively, such as VisualAge, Assembly, and RPG, among many others. The two are connected through AWS Transform composability, which allows partners to develop specialized agents for specific stages of modernization.

The results of this approach can already be seen in projects across different sectors. For one insurance client, the solution modernized roughly 3 million lines of COBOL and VisualAge code, with completion expected in about six months against the 18 months originally planned. The discovery, legacy documentation, and backlog reconstruction stages ran 61% faster than in traditional approaches, and the workflows delivered so far show 100% of the functional equivalence expected, validated through automated testing and business experts.

Together with other projects carried out on the platform, the total reaches roughly 15 million lines of legacy code. At one of Brazil's largest financial services companies, modernizing 1.9 million lines of COBOL and JCL to Go cut development effort by 80%. At a global consumer goods company, migrating from.NET Framework to a modern architecture unified 15 regional ordering sites and made navigation 42% faster for sales teams.

Purchasing through AWS Marketplace simplifies procurement, with billing consolidated in the AWS account, and lets companies draw on existing AWS spend commitments. The solution is available at .

About AI/R Compass UOL

AI/R Compass UOL is a subsidiary of AI/R, a technology company specializing in agentic AI. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner, the highest partnership tier within the AWS ecosystem, AI/R Compass UOL brings together twelve technical competencies, including the latest in generative AI and agentic AI. The company also has more than 1,900 AWS-certified professionals and has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the AWS SI Partner of the Year award for Brazil and Latin America, which it has won five times.

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