Infrastructure Listed Giant Mattr Selects Hirequotient's Easysource To Transform Talent Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireQuotient, an enterprise AI technology company building autonomous talent acquisition solutions, today announced that Mattr (TSX: MATR) - a global leader in advanced materials technologies and complex manufacturing expertise which is also listed on stock exchange - has selected its flagship platform, EasySource, to streamline its hiring operations.

Mattr relies on specialized engineers, manufacturing professionals, and operational staff to deliver highly engineered solutions across its portfolio of brands.

This partnership underscores a broader, accelerating trend of leading manufacturing, engineering, and building services organizations trusting HireQuotient's EasySource to solve systemic recruitment bottlenecks. Amidst industry-wide talent shortages for skilled industrial and technical roles, these organizations are increasingly turning to AI-native solutions to combat recruiter fatigue, reduce reliance on fragmented sourcing tools, and engage specialized candidates at scale. Mattr joins a rapidly expanding roster of HireQuotient industrial and infrastructure clients - including Alliance Building Services and BRPH - that are leveraging autonomous AI agents to manage candidate discovery, credential verification, and outreach.

"In advanced manufacturing and infrastructure, finding the right talent isn't just about filling a role - it is about driving continuous innovation, ensuring safety, and delivering on complex global projects," said Carla, Senior Manager Talent Acquisition at Mattr. "Partnering with HireQuotient allows our recruitment team to cut through the administrative noise and directly engage with top-tier technical and operational specialists. EasySource essentially acts as our AI co-pilot, letting us focus on the human side of candidate experience while the platform handles the heavy lifting of sourcing."

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Mattr to the HireQuotient family," said Charles, Founding Team Member and Head of Global Business Operations at HireQuotient. "Manufacturing and infrastructure organizations are the backbone of global development, yet their talent acquisition teams are frequently bogged down by outdated, manual processes that lead to recruiter burnout. The momentum we are seeing with clients like Mattr, Alliance Building Services, TEC Services and BRPH validates our core mission: to build autonomous tools that empower HR teams and connect exceptional talent with the organizations that build our world."

About HireQuotient

HireQuotient is an enterprise AI technology company building autonomous talent acquisition solutions. Its flagship platform, EasySource, acts as an AI co-pilot for recruitment teams, automating candidate discovery, multi-channel engagement, and credential verification. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company specializes in serving frontline industries, including manufacturing, building services, construction, healthcare, insurance, and retail. For more information, users can visit

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