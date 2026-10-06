$10 Million And Counting: Hola Prime Hits Major Trader Payout Milestone









NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hola Prime, the global proprietary trading firm known for its 1-Hour Payout model, today announced it has paid out more than $10 million to its funded traders. The milestone caps a period of rapid growth for the firm, which has built its reputation on speed, transparency and consistency in how traders get paid.

Across the $10 million distributed, the average payout to a Hola Prime trader stands at approximately $1,800. The firm's fastest payout to date was processed in 36 seconds from request to completion, and its highest total payout to a single trader reached $70,776.

"Crossing $10 million isn't a number we're celebrating for its own sake. Every dollar of it is a trader who followed the rules, managed their risk and got paid on time," said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime. "When we launched the 1-Hour Payout, a lot of people in this industry said it couldn't be done at scale. Ten million dollars later, the data speaks for itself. Our commitment is simple: if you earn it, you get it, and you get it fast."

Hola Prime's approach has earned it industry recognition, including Global Most Transparent Prop Firm from Finance Magnates and Fastest Payout Prop Firm MEA at the UF Awards. The firm holds a 4.5 rating on Trustpilot from more than 3,000 reviews.

The $10 million milestone was reached under Hola Prime's 1 Hour Payout commitment, which measures payout processing from the moment a trader submits a withdrawal request to the release of funds. While many prop firms begin measuring processing time only after a withdrawal has been approved, Hola Prime starts the clock at the point of submission, setting a higher standard for payout speed and accountability. The firm also publishes payout data and challenge pass rates, while its Prime Circle programme gives traders who complete five successful payouts an additional 5% on every subsequent payout.

"Ten million is a milestone, not a finish line," Somesh Kapuria added. "Our next target is to get there again in a fraction of the time, and to keep proving that a prop firm can be fast, transparent and fair all at once."

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global prop trading firm offering funded trading accounts to skilled traders worldwide. Known for its 1-Hour Payout model, Hola Prime provides traders with access to significant capital across major financial instruments including Forex, commodities and indices. With a rapidly growing trader base, Hola Prime continues to redefine expectations in prop trading.

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