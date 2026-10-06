ISN® And Honeywell Celebrate Seven-Year Partnership Advancing Contractor Compliance And Safety Across Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global technology and manufacturing company continues to leverage ISNetworld® to help strengthen contractor oversight and support safety-focused operations

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the seven-year milestone of its partnership with Honeywell Mexico. Since implementing ISNetworld in 2019, Honeywell Mexico continues to expand its use of ISNetworld tools and services to help standardize contractor management processes, improve visibility into contractor compliance, and support safety and risk management objectives across operations.

“Maintaining clear expectations for contractors is a key part of Honeywell's approach to risk management,” said Emiliano Cabrera, HSEPS Latin America Region Director at Honeywell.“ISN has become a trusted partner in supporting consistent contractor performance and helping maintain safe operations throughout Honeywell's contractor network.”

How Has ISNetworld Strengthened Contractor Management at Honeywell Mexico?

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell is a global technology and manufacturing company serving a variety of industries, including aerospace and defense. Prior to partnering with ISN, Honeywell Mexico faced challenges maintaining consistency in its contractor management process. Without a standardized approach, manual contractor qualification and compliance information review created inefficiencies and limited visibility into safety and compliance requirement adherence.

Over the past seven years, Honeywell Mexico has leveraged ISNetworld tools and services to:



Verify contractor health, safety, and environmental (HSE) programs and insurance documentation through ISN's Review and Verification Services (RAVS®) team

Gain insight into contractor HSE program implementation and safety culture using RAVS 360TM

Help ensure contractor workers are qualified for high-risk work through Training Qualifications

Deliver contractor orientation and training through ISN's Online Training tool, with more than 1,600 Honeywell Mexico contractor workers completing training Strengthen worker verification and site access control using QuickCheckTM for onsite scanning and badging across four sites in Mexico



How Is the Partnership Evolving?

Honeywell Mexico continues to use ISNetworld tools and services to support contractor qualification and oversight initiatives across operations. The company also participates in ISN roundtables and networking events to benchmark contractor management processes and exchange best practices with industry peers.

“With a strong commitment to a safety-first culture, Honeywell continues to develop best-in-class contractor management practices across its operations,” said Brittany Surine, Executive Vice President of Business Development at ISN.“ISN is proud to partner with Honeywell to help strengthen contractor safety and performance across Mexico.”

For more information about ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. As a trusted partner, Honeywell helps organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, visit honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

...