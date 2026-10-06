Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Size And Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast, 2026-2035 EV Adoption And Urban Mobility Drive 4.5% CAGR Toward USD 4.5 Billion
The Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% from 2026-2035. Market growth is being supported by Europe's expanding motorcycle and scooter fleet, rising demand for cost-efficient urban mobility, increasing electric two-wheeler adoption, and sustained interest in motorcycle tourism and leisure riding.
Demand for motorcycle and scooter replacement tires is also benefiting from strict European Union tire safety, performance, and environmental labeling requirements. These regulations are encouraging riders and fleet operators to replace aging tire stock with compliant products that deliver improved durability, efficiency, grip, and overall road performance.
Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Highlights
- Market size in 2025: USD 3.2 billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 4.5 billion Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 4.5% Leading national market in 2025: Germany Germany's estimated revenue share: More than 24%
The market includes radial, bias, tubeless, and tubed replacement tires for motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds. Products are distributed through independent tire dealers, motorcycle dealerships, online retailers, and automotive service chains. Europe's diverse two-wheeler landscape supports demand across commuter scooters, touring motorcycles, adventure models, and high-performance sport motorcycles.
Approximately 36 million registered motorcycles and scooters are in use across Europe, creating a substantial base for recurring tire replacement. Replacement cycles vary by vehicle, tire position, riding conditions, and rider behavior. Front tires on sport-touring and sport motorcycles typically provide service life of approximately 15,000-25,000 km, while rear tires generally require replacement after 8,000-15,000 km. These recurring maintenance requirements provide stable aftermarket revenue opportunities for tire manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and service providers.
Germany, France, Italy, and Spain remain central to the Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market due to their large vehicle fleets, established motorcycle cultures, extensive road networks, and active leisure-riding communities. Germany led the regional market in 2025 with more than 24% of revenue, supported by strong demand for premium motorcycles, a well-developed independent tire distribution network, and high consumer awareness of tire safety and performance.
Industry data also indicates positive sales momentum. The European Tire and Rubber Manufacturers' Association reported that European motorcycle and scooter tire sales increased by 4% in 2024 to 10.4 million units. Growth was supported by urban transportation needs, motorcycle tourism, and continued investment in vehicle maintenance.
Electrification and Product Innovation
The transition to electric motorcycles and scooters is creating new product development opportunities. Electric two-wheelers generally place different demands on tires due to battery weight, immediate torque delivery, rolling resistance requirements, and the need for extended tread life. Tire producers are responding with specialized compounds, reinforced structures, and low-resistance designs intended to balance range, durability, handling, and safety.
Sustainability requirements are also influencing tire manufacturing strategies across Europe. Producers are increasing their focus on renewable and recycled materials, efficient manufacturing processes, longer product life cycles, and compliance with evolving EU environmental standards. These priorities are expected to shape compound development and competitive positioning throughout the forecast period.
Market Outlook
The Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market is positioned for steady expansion through 2035. Urban mobility trends, a substantial installed vehicle base, electric two-wheeler adoption, leisure riding, regulatory compliance, and growing demand for premium replacement products will remain the primary market drivers. Manufacturers offering durable, high-performance, and environmentally compliant tires through both physical and digital sales channels are expected to capture emerging growth opportunities across Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Historical Market (2018-2025) Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market by Tire Type
- Radial Tires Bias Tires Tubeless Tires Tubed Tires Trend Coverage for All Tire Types
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market by Vehicle Type
- Motorcycles Scooters Mopeds Others Trend Coverage for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market by Size Category
- Small Size (up to 50cc) Medium Size (50-250cc) Large Size (above 250cc) Others Trend Coverage for Small, Medium and Large Size Categories
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market by Region
- Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Others Trend Coverage for All Regions
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Europe Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Michelin (France) Bridgestone (Japan) Dunlop (UK) Apollo Tires (India) Pirelli (Italy) Cooper (USA) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [11]
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