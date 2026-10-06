Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Size And Share, Growth Analysis, And Forecast, 2026-2035 EV Adoption And Urban Mobility Drive 4.5% CAGR Toward USD 4.5 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% from 2026-2035. Market growth is being supported by Europe's expanding motorcycle and scooter fleet, rising demand for cost-efficient urban mobility, increasing electric two-wheeler adoption, and sustained interest in motorcycle tourism and leisure riding.

Demand for motorcycle and scooter replacement tires is also benefiting from strict European Union tire safety, performance, and environmental labeling requirements. These regulations are encouraging riders and fleet operators to replace aging tire stock with compliant products that deliver improved durability, efficiency, grip, and overall road performance.

Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Highlights



Market size in 2025: USD 3.2 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 4.5 billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 4.5%

Leading national market in 2025: Germany Germany's estimated revenue share: More than 24%

The market includes radial, bias, tubeless, and tubed replacement tires for motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds. Products are distributed through independent tire dealers, motorcycle dealerships, online retailers, and automotive service chains. Europe's diverse two-wheeler landscape supports demand across commuter scooters, touring motorcycles, adventure models, and high-performance sport motorcycles.

Approximately 36 million registered motorcycles and scooters are in use across Europe, creating a substantial base for recurring tire replacement. Replacement cycles vary by vehicle, tire position, riding conditions, and rider behavior. Front tires on sport-touring and sport motorcycles typically provide service life of approximately 15,000-25,000 km, while rear tires generally require replacement after 8,000-15,000 km. These recurring maintenance requirements provide stable aftermarket revenue opportunities for tire manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and service providers.

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain remain central to the Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market due to their large vehicle fleets, established motorcycle cultures, extensive road networks, and active leisure-riding communities. Germany led the regional market in 2025 with more than 24% of revenue, supported by strong demand for premium motorcycles, a well-developed independent tire distribution network, and high consumer awareness of tire safety and performance.

Industry data also indicates positive sales momentum. The European Tire and Rubber Manufacturers' Association reported that European motorcycle and scooter tire sales increased by 4% in 2024 to 10.4 million units. Growth was supported by urban transportation needs, motorcycle tourism, and continued investment in vehicle maintenance.

Electrification and Product Innovation

The transition to electric motorcycles and scooters is creating new product development opportunities. Electric two-wheelers generally place different demands on tires due to battery weight, immediate torque delivery, rolling resistance requirements, and the need for extended tread life. Tire producers are responding with specialized compounds, reinforced structures, and low-resistance designs intended to balance range, durability, handling, and safety.

Sustainability requirements are also influencing tire manufacturing strategies across Europe. Producers are increasing their focus on renewable and recycled materials, efficient manufacturing processes, longer product life cycles, and compliance with evolving EU environmental standards. These priorities are expected to shape compound development and competitive positioning throughout the forecast period.

Market Outlook

The Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market is positioned for steady expansion through 2035. Urban mobility trends, a substantial installed vehicle base, electric two-wheeler adoption, leisure riding, regulatory compliance, and growing demand for premium replacement products will remain the primary market drivers. Manufacturers offering durable, high-performance, and environmentally compliant tires through both physical and digital sales channels are expected to capture emerging growth opportunities across Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Historical Market (2018-2025) Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market by Tire Type



Radial Tires

Bias Tires

Tubeless Tires

Tubed Tires

Trend Coverage for All Tire Types



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market by Vehicle Type



Motorcycles

Scooters

Mopeds

Others

Trend Coverage for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market by Size Category



Small Size (up to 50cc)

Medium Size (50-250cc)

Large Size (above 250cc)

Others

Trend Coverage for Small, Medium and Large Size Categories



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Europe 2-Wheeler Replacement Tire Market by Region



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Trend Coverage for All Regions



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Europe Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Michelin (France)



Bridgestone (Japan)



Dunlop (UK)



Apollo Tires (India)



Pirelli (Italy)



Cooper (USA)

Others

Profile Coverage for Each Company



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [11]

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