North America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Smart Retrofits And Energy Efficiency Create Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cost-effective retrofits, heat recovery, variable-speed fans and smart controls help building owners cut energy and maintenance costs while improving indoor air quality

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems market has advanced from basic ventilation equipment to integrated, energy-efficient solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential buildings. According to the research report, the market was valued at more than USD 1.59 Billion in 2025. Continued growth is supported by stricter indoor air quality standards, rising energy costs, urban development, aging building infrastructure, and increased investment in sustainable HVAC technologies.

Technological progress has strengthened the performance and versatility of Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems across North America. Heat recovery wheels, variable-speed fans, advanced control algorithms, IoT-enabled monitoring, and building management system integration allow operators to manage temperature, humidity, airflow, and energy consumption more effectively. Modular and compact product designs also support installation in space-constrained urban properties, suburban facilities, retrofit projects, and new construction.

Regional climate conditions influence product specifications and purchasing priorities. Northern markets emphasize heat recovery and humidification, while southern regions require advanced cooling and dehumidification capabilities. Manufacturers have also responded to earlier challenges involving inadequate controls, oversizing, integration complexity, and high installation costs by offering scalable systems, improved engineering support, and application-specific configurations.

North America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Market Drivers



Energy Efficiency Demand: Rising utility costs, sustainability commitments, green building incentives, and environmental regulations are encouraging building owners to invest in energy-efficient ventilation. Heat recovery, variable-speed fans, intelligent controls, and precise load management can reduce operating expenses while supporting indoor air quality and occupant comfort.

Post-COVID Air Quality: Offices, hospitals, schools, retail properties, and other high-occupancy buildings continue to prioritize ventilation improvements following the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand is increasing for systems that provide reliable airflow, humidity control, pollutant reduction, and compliance with updated health and building standards. Urban Development: Metropolitan growth and the construction of high-density commercial and residential properties are expanding the need for efficient ventilation systems. Corporate investment and higher income levels also support purchasing decisions based on lifecycle savings rather than initial price alone.

Market Challenges



High Installation Costs: Upfront investment remains a barrier, particularly for smaller organizations and budget-constrained projects. Retrofitting older buildings may require ductwork modifications, electrical upgrades, control integration, and changes to existing HVAC infrastructure.

Technical Expertise Shortage: Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems require qualified engineers, installers, commissioning specialists, and maintenance personnel. Limited access to trained professionals can delay projects, increase costs, and prevent systems from achieving expected energy and indoor air quality performance. Economic Pressures: Inflation, equipment costs, and fluctuating energy prices can affect project budgets. In response, manufacturers are developing modular and scalable product configurations suitable for a wider range of applications and investment levels.

Key Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Market Trends



Smart Ventilation Systems: IoT-enabled products and smart controls are becoming increasingly important in commercial and institutional buildings. Real-time monitoring supports automated optimization, predictive maintenance, energy management, and integration with centralized building systems.

Retrofit Adoption Growth: North America's aging building stock is generating demand for ventilation upgrades that improve efficiency and air quality without requiring complete reconstruction. Retrofit activity is particularly strong across offices, schools, hospitals, retail properties, and urban commercial facilities. Compact and Modular Designs: Product development is shifting toward scalable systems that accommodate limited mechanical space, changing occupancy patterns, and varied installation requirements. These designs can simplify deployment and support future capacity expansion.

Capacity Analysis

The Less Than 20 Tons segment leads the North America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems market because many offices, schools, healthcare facilities, and retail buildings have moderate ventilation loads and limited mechanical room space. These systems offer practical installation, precise load matching, lower service complexity, and compatibility with energy recovery and smart control technologies. They can also be paired with supplemental heating or cooling equipment to address regional climate requirements without unnecessary oversizing.

Implementation Type Analysis

Retrofit projects account for a major share of market demand because much of North America's commercial, institutional, and residential building stock relies on older HVAC infrastructure. Building owners are upgrading ventilation, dehumidification, filtration, and energy management capabilities to meet current standards and occupant expectations. Retrofit installations can extend building life, limit construction disruption, and deliver modern performance without the expense of full redevelopment.

End User Analysis

The Commercial segment leads adoption across offices, hospitals, schools, retail centers, and other high-occupancy properties. These facilities require dependable airflow, humidity management, filtration, and temperature control to support occupant health, productivity, comfort, and regulatory compliance. Commercial building owners also have strong incentives to reduce utility costs, pursue sustainability certifications, and integrate ventilation equipment with smart building platforms.

Industrial demand is supported by facilities that require controlled environmental conditions, reliable ventilation, and protection for equipment, materials, and employees. Product selection in this segment varies according to process requirements, facility scale, operating schedules, and applicable safety standards.

Requirement Analysis

Cooling represents a leading requirement for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems in North America. Warm and humid regions require effective cooling and dehumidification to control moisture, protect building materials, and reduce mold risk. Healthcare facilities, laboratories, offices, data centers, and retail environments also depend on stable indoor conditions to protect sensitive equipment and maintain operational continuity. Smart controls and variable-speed technology allow cooling output to respond to occupancy, outdoor weather, and indoor conditions, improving efficiency throughout the year.

United States Market Leadership

The United States leads the North America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems market due to its extensive commercial and industrial infrastructure, advanced HVAC manufacturing base, and strict indoor air quality and energy efficiency requirements. ASHRAE standards, local building codes, green building programs, and corporate sustainability initiatives encourage investment in high-performance ventilation equipment.

Demand is further supported by the country's large inventory of offices, hospitals, schools, data centers, retail properties, and industrial facilities. New construction and retrofit projects increasingly incorporate smart controls, energy recovery systems, variable-speed fans, and automated monitoring. Post-pandemic health priorities and continued urban development are expected to reinforce the United States market's leading position through 2031.

Report Parameters



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Aspects Covered in This Report



Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Market value, forecast, and segment analysis

Market drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies Strategic recommendation

Market Segmentation



By Capacity: Less Than 20 Tons, 20-40 Tons, 40-60 Tons, and Greater Than 60 Tons

By Implementation Type: New Construction and Retrofit

By End User: Commercial and Industrial By Requirement: Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, and Dehumidification

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Johnson Controls International plc

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Trane Technologies plc

Carrier Global Corporation

LG Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Multistack LLC

Greenheck Fan Corporation

AAON, Inc.

Samsung Group Munters Group AB

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