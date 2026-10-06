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Melissa Zukerman Confirmed As CCO At Newly-Merged Skydance
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LOS ANGELES-Melissa Zukerman, who has served as chief communications officer of Paramount for the past 12 months, will continue in that role at Skydance, the new company created by the anticipated close of Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.
Zukerman will lead global communications strategy, serve as chief spokesperson, and advise the chairman and CEO David Ellison on external relations. She oversees corporate messaging, executive, crisis, and internal communications, as well as the company's corporate social responsibility activities.
The six-person corporate leadership team announced by Ellison this week also includes Makan Delrahim, chief legal officer and president, global corporate affairs, and Rebecca Mall, chief marketing officer.
Zukerman previously served as managing partner of communications and public relations advisory firm Principal Communications Group, representing high-profile media companies and executives including AT&T, Disney, Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Skydance. Earlier, she held corporate communications roles at Universal Studios, E! Entertainment Television, and IFILM.
According to Ellison,“The leaders joining me have built some of the most beloved franchises and businesses in the industry, and they share a deep respect for the creative process and a belief that great stories have the power to entertain, unite and inspire audiences around the world. Their talent, experience and ambition are exactly what this moment demands, and together we will build a next-generation global media company that leads the industry in creative excellence and innovation, and delivers for audiences, creators, partners and shareholders alike."
Skydance is comprised of brands including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.
Zukerman will lead global communications strategy, serve as chief spokesperson, and advise the chairman and CEO David Ellison on external relations. She oversees corporate messaging, executive, crisis, and internal communications, as well as the company's corporate social responsibility activities.
The six-person corporate leadership team announced by Ellison this week also includes Makan Delrahim, chief legal officer and president, global corporate affairs, and Rebecca Mall, chief marketing officer.
Zukerman previously served as managing partner of communications and public relations advisory firm Principal Communications Group, representing high-profile media companies and executives including AT&T, Disney, Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Skydance. Earlier, she held corporate communications roles at Universal Studios, E! Entertainment Television, and IFILM.
According to Ellison,“The leaders joining me have built some of the most beloved franchises and businesses in the industry, and they share a deep respect for the creative process and a belief that great stories have the power to entertain, unite and inspire audiences around the world. Their talent, experience and ambition are exactly what this moment demands, and together we will build a next-generation global media company that leads the industry in creative excellence and innovation, and delivers for audiences, creators, partners and shareholders alike."
Skydance is comprised of brands including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.
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