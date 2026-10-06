Azengear Launches Reversible Gold And Silver Emergency Foil Blankets In A 10-Pack

Outdoor brand releases extra-large, ultralight foil blankets for first aid kits, vehicles and outdoor adventures, ClimatePartner certified carbon neutral.

- Emily Carter, Product Development Manager

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- aZengear, a UK-based outdoor accessories brand, today announced the launch of its Emergency Foil Blankets. The new 10-pack of reversible gold and silver thermal blankets is built for first aid kits, glove boxes, backpacks and home emergency supplies.

Each blanket measures 210 x 160 cm (83 x 63 inches), which is larger than many standard emergency blankets and big enough to wrap an adult fully. Each one weighs about 60 g (2 oz) and folds down to pocket size, so the full pack takes up very little room in a kit or vehicle.

Two sides, two jobs

The blankets are made from 12-micron metallised film with two different layers. The silver side reflects body heat back towards the user. The gold side is highly visible and helps the user be spotted outdoors, at events or at the roadside. Users can turn the blanket either way depending on the situation.

Built for everyday preparedness

The 10-pack format is meant for households, clubs and organisations that need supplies in more than one place:

- Car and van emergency kits

- Hiking, camping and climbing packs

- Running events and marathon finish areas

- Workplace, school and sports club first aid kits

- Power cut and winter weather preparedness at home

Carbon neutral, like most aZengear products

Like most aZengear products, the Emergency Foil Blankets are certified carbon neutral by ClimatePartner. Carbon emissions linked to the product are calculated and offset through certified climate protection projects.

"Customers in this category keep telling us that blankets arrive smaller or thinner than advertised by most brands," said Emily Carter, Product Development Manager at aZengear. "We kept this launch simple and honest. The pack is a true XL size, the specs on the box are exact, and there are ten blankets, so you can keep one in every bag, car and kit you own."

Calling creators and micro-influencers

To support the launch, aZengear is looking for micro-influencers and content creators in outdoor, hiking, camping, running, vanlife, preparedness and family travel. Approved affiliate partners will get free samples to test and feature in their content, and they will earn commission on the sales they generate.

Creators can apply at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">azengear/pages/creators-affiliates-partner-with-azengear.

Availability

aZengear Emergency Foil Blankets (10-pack) are available now from azengear, Decathlon, Tesco, B&Q, Walmart and Amazon. They join aZengear's wider range of outdoor and repair accessories.

About aZengear

Repair Your Gear, Stay Ready in Comfort. aZengear is a UK-based outdoor accessories brand that makes repair patches, survival gear and everyday outdoor essentials. Its products are designed to keep gear working longer and people ready for the outdoors.

Ana Syn

aZengear

+44 20 3287 5565

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aZengear Launches Reversible Gold and Silver Emergency Foil Blankets in a 10-Pack News Provided By aZengear October 06, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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