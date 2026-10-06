Consumers Credit Union Named To Fortune Best Workplaces In Financial Services & Insurancetm List For Third Time

- Sean Rathjen, CEOLAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumers Credit Union (CCU) has been named to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM list by Great Place To Workand Fortune magazine for the third consecutive year.“It's an honor to be recognized by Great Place To Workand Fortune as a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance,” said Sean Rathjen, CCU's chief executive officer.“This industry is defined by service, and at Consumers Credit Union, we know that exceptional service starts with the people who deliver it. We create an environment where employees can do their best work and thrive. In turn, they create the best possible experience for our members and our community.”CCU is also Great Place To Work CertifiedTM and has received numerous workplace recognitions, including:.Great Place To Work CertifiedTM – 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026.Fortune Best Workplaces in ChicagoTM – 2024, 2025, 2026.Fortune Best Medium WorkplacesTM – 2025, 2026.Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM – 2025About Consumers Credit UnionFounded in 1930 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Consumers Credit Union has $4.6 billion in assets and serves more than 290,000 members. It is Illinois' fifth-largest credit union by assets and has the state's largest branch network. CCU believes that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. To learn more about CCU's products, services and membership, visit myconsumers.From Fortune Magazine. © 2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune Magazine and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Consumers Credit Union.

Diane Oldenburger-Henning

Consumers Credit Union

+1 877-275-2228

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Consumers Credit Union Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM List for Third Time News Provided By Consumers Credit Union October 06, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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