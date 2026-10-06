ROSY, In Cleveland, Brings The Country's Top Chefs To Town Or A Year Of Live-Fire Dinners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chef Vinnie Cimino launches the ROSY Supper Club, a monthly celebration of fire, food and community beginning October 2026

- Vinnie Cimino

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROSY, the live-fire restaurant from Chef Vinnie Cimino and partner Andrew Watts, recently named one of The New York Times' best restaurants in America, today announced the ROSY Supper Club, a year-long program bringing some of the country's most influential chefs to Cleveland. Beginning in October 2026 and continuing through late 2027, each dinner will pair Cimino with a guest chef for a one-night-only menu built around the oldest cooking technique there is: fire.

The guest chefs were chosen with intention. Each is a friend of the ROSY team and a hero in their own community, and their restaurants, kitchens and causes are shaping how this generation eats, cooks and gathers. Together, they measure success not only by what lands on the plate, but by how they care for their teams, their farmers and the neighborhoods they call home.

"Hospitality at its best is about taking care of people, both the guests at the table and the team behind it," said Watts. "This series celebrates chefs who live that value every day. Giving our team the chance to cook alongside them, and giving our guests a reason to gather around the fire together, is exactly what ROSY was built for."

For as long as people have cooked, fire has been the center of the gathering, the place where communities came together to share food, trade stories and simply be together. ROSY was built on that tradition. Rooted in ancestral European cooking and ingredients sourced within 200 miles of Cleveland, the restaurant centers every night on the hearth, where live fire, generosity and celebration set the tone for the room. The ROSY Supper Club extends that spirit to friends from across the country. In a world run on speed and convenience, an open flame demands presence and patience, slowing everyone down, from the cooks at the hearth to the guests at the table. "Cooking over fire strips everything back to what matters: good ingredients, good people and time spent together," said Cimino. "These chefs are friends who have inspired me throughout my career, and having them here in Cleveland, cooking side by side at our hearth, makes for the kind of night that reminds me why I got into this in the first place."

The Lineup October 29 – Phila & Rachel Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia. November 18 – Telly Justice, HAGS, New York City. January 27 – Andrew Brochu, Brochu's Family Tradition, Savannah, Georgia. Additional chefs to be announced.

Details Each dinner will be served à la carte. Reservations for Mawn go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12pm via OpenTable, with additional reservations to be announced. Visit for tickets and more information.

The ROSY Supper Club is presented with support from OpenTable, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, The Ritz-Carlton, Tilit and YETI.

About ROSY Recently named to The New York Times' list of 50 favorite restaurants in America, ROSY is an open-fire restaurant from the Midwest Nice team in Cleveland's Hingetown neighborhood. Featuring ancestral European cuisine and ingredients sourced within a 200-mile radius, ROSY offers a community-forward dining experience centered on shared discovery and connection. | @rosy

About the Founders Chef Vinnie Cimino is a three-time James Beard Award nominee and Food & Wine Best New Chef known for his ingredient-driven approach and dedication to local terroir. Andrew Watts co-founded Midwest Nice Hospitality Group with a commitment to authentic service and community building. Together, they operate Cordelia and ROSY in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elaine LaPersonerie

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ROSY, in Cleveland, Brings the Country's Top Chefs to Town or a Year of Live-Fire Dinners News Provided By wink pr October 06, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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