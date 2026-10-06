MI Roof Pro Opens Third Michigan Location In West Bloomfield

MI Roof Pro expands to West Bloomfield, offering engineered residential roofing, Brava composite systems, and rapid storm damage repairs across Oakland County.

- Reese Pierson, Owner of MI Roof ProWEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MI Roof Pro, a premier Michigan exterior contractor specializing in durable weather-engineered roofing systems, today announced the opening of its newest branch in West Bloomfield, Michigan. The launch marks the company's third physical branch across the state, significantly broadening its regional service footprint to meet surging demand for dependable residential and commercial exterior solutions across Oakland County.The new West Bloomfield branch delivers comprehensive roofing services built to withstand Michigan's severe seasonal shifts, lake-effect snows, high wind events, and recurring winter freeze-thaw cycles. Homeowners and facility directors throughout the region can now access high-performance residential and commercial roofing solutions backed by seasoned local crews, clear photo-documented assessments, and solid workmanship warranties.“Expanding into West Bloomfield represents an essential milestone for our team,” said Reese Pierson, Co-Owner of MI Roof Pro.“Michigan roofs endure an extraordinary amount of environmental stress, from deep winter ice dams to spring wind gusts. By establishing our third dedicated facility right here in Oakland County, we are positioning our crews to deliver faster emergency turnaround times, proactive roof maintenance, and complete, engineered installations that protect families and investments for decades.”The West Bloomfield location will provide a full suite of specialized services, including complete architectural shingle tear-offs, precision leak detection, 24/7 emergency tarping, and tailored West Bloomfield roof replacement services. In addition to traditional steep-slope residential applications, the branch features specialized technicians dedicated to low-slope commercial membranes - including Brava composite roof systems, as well as energy-efficient Velux skylight installations and balanced attic ventilation retrofits.Property owners interested in scheduling a FREE roof inspection or learning more about the company's full exterior service catalog can visit the official MI Roof Pro West Bloomfield branch online or contact the local office directly at (248) 970-9888.

Reese Pierson

MI Roof Pro

+1 248-970-9888

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MI Roof Pro Opens Third Michigan Location in West Bloomfield News Provided By Bartholomew Media Group October 06, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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