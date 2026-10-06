Instructional Biology Files Patent For Platform Designed To Deliver Therapeutics Made By The Body For The Body

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Boris Markosian. Inventor, Founder and CEO

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15-year effort by a sole inventor integrates AI discovery, bio-manufacturing, laser pathogen reduction, exosome delivery and digital twin-guided therapeutics

- Boris Markosian, Inventor, Founder and Chief Executive OfficerSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Instructional Biology announced today that its founder and sole inventor, Boris Markosian, has filed a U.S. patent application for a new kind of biotechnology platform built on natural, native biologics instead of synthetic chemical drugs. It is designed to address current bottlenecks in manufacturing biologics at scale through an integrated platform of five claim families. The application, No. 19/793,487, was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September 2026. It builds on five previously filed provisional patent applications by the same inventor.An Industry Built on Forcing One Target Is Running Out of RoadMost synthetic chemical drugs are designed to push hard on a single molecular target. The opioid crisis shows the cost: pain medication designed to block pain caused the body to adapt by desensitizing and down-regulating receptors, driving tolerance, dependence and withdrawal. In 2023, according to the CDC, nearly 80,000 people died in the US alone from opioid-related overdose. That model built the modern pharmaceutical industry, but it is under strain: about $300 billion in branded drug revenue loses patent protection by 2030. Biology rarely works one target at a time. The body coordinates healing through many signals acting together, and Instructional Biology is built to work with that coordination rather than override it.The Big IdeaFor a century, most drugs have been synthetic chemicals, invented in a lab and designed to force the body into submission by either blocking or forcing a receptor to respond. Instructional Biology is built on the opposite idea: speak the body's own language. This new field, Instructional Medicine, uses the natural biologics the body already makes to heal and repair. The platform aims to capture these messages in their original form and match them to the individual. It is a paradigm shift from man-made chemistry to medicine that is endogenous by design."The pharmaceutical industry has spent a century making one-size-fits-all products and hoping they fit," said Boris Markosian, Inventor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This filing describes a different path, where the science, the manufacturing and the AI all work from the same instructions, and those instructions come from biology itself."Three Problems, One Connected SystemThe application, titled "Instructional Biology Systems Using an Advanced Science AI Platform and the Markosian High-Fidelity Bio-Processing Protocol," describes how three hard problems can be tackled together.Keeping Delicate Molecules Alive. The body's natural healing signals are made of fragile proteins. Like an egg white turning solid in a hot pan, they lose their shape, and their function, when they get too warm. The filing describes a protocol that manufactures these materials at temperatures held safely below the point where the most delicate protein begins to unravel. Natural signals are driven by the specific form of the molecules, so the bio-manufacturing process monitors their conformation continuously to keep them in their native state.Making Medicine Safe without Ruining It. Conventional safety steps can damage the very proteins they are meant to protect. The application describes precisely tuned lasers designed to reduce pathogens while staying below the energy needed to break peptide bonds, the chemical links that hold proteins together.Making Sense of Biology's Conversations. Cells communicate constantly through signaling molecules. The Advanced Science AI Platform, or ASAP, maps those conversations as a web of connections, and then uses that map to suggest which signals might matter for a given condition. Markosian describes it as escaping the "flatland" of traditional AI by modeling biology in a shape that better fits the hierarchical nature of biological processes.What Was FiledThe application is a detailed technical description of a vertically integrated platform, with drawings and a formal set of claims. Core claims cover a cyber-physical bioprocessing system, an optical pathogen-reduction apparatus, an exosome carrier-manufacturing system, a computer-implemented system for identifying candidate therapeutic interventions, and a patient-specific therapeutic-regulation system based on digital twins.The application discloses a broad range of potential uses, including postpartum depression, pain, opioid-related conditions, wound healing and skin aging. Furthermore, it describes ways to tailor treatments to individual patients through the ASAP platform, using digital twins.These are possibilities, not promises. The technology is at the research and development stage - no product has been approved by any regulatory agency, and nothing in this announcement is a claim of clinical efficacy or medical advice.Why It MattersFor patients, the promise is medicine in the body's own language, matched to the person, not the crowd. For the industry, it is a platform built to protect the fragile biology most manufacturing methods lose along the way."A patent filing is a starting line, not a finish line," Markosian added. "The real work is proving, through rigorous science, what this platform can do. It took me 15 years to get to this point, and I'm committed to seeing it through."Instructional Biology is seeking research partners, including an independent laboratory to begin validating the platform, and welcomes inquiries from prospective partners and investors.About Instructional BiologyInstructional Biology is a research-stage biotechnology company based in San Diego, California. The company is developing a vertically and horizontally integrated bio-processing and drug delivery platform guided by an AI supervisory system. Markosian's background spans cancer immunotherapy at the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, data operations at Google, and laboratory management at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. About the founder. ( )Forward-looking statements: This release contains forward-looking statements about technology under development. Actual results may differ materially. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Boris Markosian

Instructional Biology

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Instructional Biology Files Patent for Platform Designed to Deliver Therapeutics Made by the Body for the Body News Provided By Instructional Biology October 06, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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