Horton & Mendez, Injury & Car Accident Attorneys, Welcomes Veteran Trial Lawyer Ed Yount

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horton & Mendez, Injury & Car Accident Attorneys, has added veteran trial lawyer Ed Yount to its team. With more than 20 years of courtroom experience, Yount will represent injured individuals and families across North Carolina.

“Insurance companies watch which firms are willing to go to trial,” said Nick Mendez.“Ed's courtroom record sends a clear message: when we say we're prepared to try a case, we mean it. That strengthens our game plan for every client we represent.”

Yount has been licensed in North Carolina since 2004. For more than two decades, he has represented injured clients and surviving families throughout the state in personal injury, commercial motor vehicle, premises liability, and nursing home negligence matters. He earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and his B.A. in Political Science and Peace, War, and Defense from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is admitted to the North Carolina State Bar and to the U.S. District Court for the Middle and Eastern Districts of North Carolina, and he is a member of North Carolina Advocates for Justice and the Guilford County Bar Association. Yount lives in the Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point area with his wife, daughter, and son.

His arrival brings a trial record few lawyers can match. Yount has tried more than 30 cases to verdict in North Carolina state courts and recovered more than $90 million on behalf of injured clients and surviving families, including seven-figure results in matters such as tractor-trailer crashes, boating accidents, dog bites, and swimming pool drownings. Past results do not guarantee or predict future outcomes, and every case is different and depends on its unique facts.

That kind of experience matters because insurance companies pay close attention to which lawyers are willing and able to take a case all the way to a jury.

With Yount on board, Horton & Mendez now handles nursing home negligence for North Carolina families and seniors. When a loved one is harmed in a facility that was supposed to keep them safe, families deserve answers and accountability, and warning signs such as unexplained falls, bedsores, and sudden weight loss often point to deeper problems that a trial lawyer can investigate.

"When someone's been hurt, they deserve a lawyer who's ready to see their case through,” shared Ed Yount.“I'm excited to join a team that knows how insurance companies operate and isn't afraid to push back. Together, we'll keep building strong cases for people across North Carolina."

The addition reflects a shared approach. The firm's managing partners are former insurance defense lawyers who know how insurers evaluate claims and try to reduce payouts. We know their playbook, and we use it against them. Paired with a trial lawyer of Yount's caliber, injured North Carolinians gain a strong team.

Based in Wilmington, North Carolina, Horton & Mendez, Injury & Car Accident Attorneys, continues to evolve its service model to meet demand for responsive legal representation, with offices across the state, from Wilmington to Asheville and from Charlotte to Raleigh. The firm's lawyers handle car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, workers' compensation, premises liability, and now nursing home negligence cases. Every consultation is free, and there is no fee unless the firm wins.

Contact Horton & Mendez, Injury & Car Accident Attorneys for a free consultation. Call [phone] or reach an office across North Carolina. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Every case is different.

Taylor Godbold

Horton & Mendez Injury & Car Accident Attorneys

+19106684420 ext.

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Horton & Mendez, Injury & Car Accident Attorneys, Welcomes Veteran Trial Lawyer Ed Yount News Provided By Horton & Mendez Injury & Car Accident Attorneys October 06, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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