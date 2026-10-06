Cidi Labs Introduces Designplus Transformation Wizard To Modernize Existing Canvas Course Content

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Transform Your Existing Canvas Content with the DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard

New capability quickly turns existing Canvas LMS content into polished, branded, accessible learning experiences without rebuilding from scratch

- Kenneth Larsen, Chief Instructional Designer and Co-founder, Cidi LabsDRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cidi Labs, a provider of teaching and learning tools built exclusively for the Canvas learning management system (LMS), today announced the DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard, a new tool that helps instructional designers and educators quickly redesign and enhance existing Canvas content without starting over.The DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard addresses a common challenge for institutions with large amounts of existing Canvas content: improving course design, accessibility, and consistency without rebuilding that content from scratch or applying repetitive manual design improvements.Working directly within the Canvas Rich Content Editor (RCE), the DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard guides users through applying DesignPLUS themes and institutional branding, improving content structure, styling images, reviewing accessibility, and refining the finished design.“Institutions have invested years of time, thought and effort into developing valuable course content in Canvas,” said Kenneth Larsen, Chief Instructional Designer and Co-founder at Cidi Labs.“The DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard lets them build on that investment. Instead of starting over or manually styling the content bit by bit, educators and instructional designers can instantly transform the content they already have into a more polished, accessible, and consistent learning experience.”Transform Existing Canvas Content Without Starting OverThe DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard can be launched from existing Canvas Pages, Assignments, Discussions, Announcements, Syllabi, Classic Quizzes, and New Quizzes.Users can preview and refine the transformation before saving it to Canvas. The guided workflow helps users:- Apply institution-approved themes and branding to existing Canvas content- Identify and organize content with structured headings and content blocks- Add icons, banner imagery, and other design elements- Review accessibility, including heading structure and alternative text for images- Adjust image styling and placement- Preview and refine the design before applying it to the Canvas RCE- Continue customizing transformed content with the DesignPLUS Sidebar- No HTML or coding expertise is required.Institutions can also control which themes and banner images are available to users, helping maintain consistent branding and design across Canvas courses.Course Design and Accessibility in One WorkflowAccessibility review is incorporated directly into the transformation process. The DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard can identify potential heading structure issues and images requiring alternative text, allowing users to address accessibility while redesigning content. If accessibility issues go unaddressed, the Transformation Wizard will alert users about remaining issues when adding the content to the editor.Optional AI-powered assistance can suggest potential headings, icons, and alternative text for images. Users remain in control of the process and can review, edit, accept, or reject AI-generated suggestions before applying them.The DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard also works with existing accessibility checkers, so institutions can continue using the tools already built into their accessibility workflows.The Latest Evolution of a 10-Year-Old Canvas Course Design ToolThe DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard represents the latest evolution of DesignPLUS, Cidi Labs' course design toolset built specifically for the Canvas LMS.Originally known as Design Tools, the product was introduced in 2016 to give instructional designers and educators more powerful ways to design and create course content directly within Canvas. Over the past decade, it has evolved into DesignPLUS, a comprehensive course design toolset for creating engaging, accessible, and consistent Canvas learning experiences.The DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard builds on that evolution by streamlining the process of modernizing course content. Rather than recreating existing course materials, institutions can refresh and improve their Canvas content while preserving the time and effort already invested in those courses.About DesignPLUSDesignPLUS is a course design toolset built specifically for the Canvas LMS. It helps instructional designers, faculty, and other course creators build engaging, accessible, and consistently designed Canvas courses without requiring HTML or coding expertise.About Cidi LabsCidi Labs develops purpose-built tools exclusively for the Canvas LMS that help K-12 and higher education institutions create better learning experiences. Founded in 2016 in partnership with Utah State University's Center for Innovative Design & Instruction, Cidi Labs serves more than 700 institutions with educator-friendly solutions that improve course design and accessibility, simplify Canvas workflows, and provide greater insight into courses and student progress.

Kevin Franks

Cidi Labs

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Cidi Labs Introduces DesignPLUS Transformation Wizard to Modernize Existing Canvas Course Content News Provided By Cidi Labs October 06, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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