Fintechlex Announces New Book Examining The Gap Between Holding Crypto And Legally Owning It

Cover of What Nobody Tells You Before You Invest in Crypto by Rene Philippe Raymond Dubout, the fourth book in the What Nobody Tells You series

Rene Philippe Raymond Dubout, Swiss international lawyer, releases his fourth book "What Nobody Tells You Before You Invest in Crypto."

- Rene Philippe Raymond DuboutGENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Swiss international lawyer Rene Philippe Raymond Dubout releases the fourth installment of the What Nobody Tells You series, examining custody, exchange failures, proof-of-reserves, fraud, banking risks and succession for digital asset investors.Crypto investing has become accessible to almost anyone with a smartphone and a payment card. However, what happens after an investor buys-particularly when an exchange fails, an account is frozen, or a custodian becomes insolvent-is considerably less straightforward.Swiss international lawyer Rene Philippe Raymond Dubout addresses these questions in his new book, What Nobody Tells You Before You Invest in Crypto: An Insider's Guide to Investing in Crypto, Avoiding Scams and Other Costly Mistakes, now available worldwide on Apple Books.Written primarily for ordinary retail investors-and also relevant to advisers, family offices and professional investors-the book examines the legal and practical framework behind holding digital assets.Rene Philippe argues that many investors assume that because an app shows a balance, or because they control a private key, their legal position is obvious.“It is not always that simple,” he says.“In crypto, possession, access and legal ownership do not always mean the same thing.”Crypto investors are familiar with price risk: the possibility that Bitcoin, Ether or another digital asset may fall sharply in value. The book focuses on a different category of risk that is often less visible-legal and counterparty risk. An asset can retain its market value while an investor still loses access to it because of an exchange failure, custody arrangement, fraud, insolvency proceeding or banking restriction. Understanding that distinction is central to protecting capital in digital assets.The book highlights the distinction between cryptographic possession and legally enforceable ownership, focusing on key operational areas:Ownership & Custody: How exchange agreements, custodial arrangements and pooled assets can affect investor rights during platform insolvencies.Proof-of-Reserves Limitations: Why on-chain verification of assets does not necessarily reveal off-chain liabilities, contractual obligations, encumbrances or a platform's complete financial position.Fraud & Counterparty Risk: Practical warning signs and decision tables designed to help investors identify suspicious structures and assess risks created when digital assets are placed with third parties.Banking Exit & Succession: Navigating source-of-funds requirements when moving crypto proceeds into the traditional banking system and planning for the transfer of digital assets to the next generation.“Blockchain technology can establish that a transaction took place,” Rene Philippe adds.“It cannot by itself answer every legal question surrounding ownership, insolvency, taxation, inheritance or the contractual relationship between an investor and a platform.”About the AuthorRene Philippe Raymond Dubout is a Swiss international lawyer based in Geneva with more than 30 years of experience in international business, foreign direct investment, corporate structuring and cross-border legal matters. Over the past decade, his work has increasingly included financial services, regulatory licensing and fintech.He is the founder of FintechLex, a Swiss boutique advisory focused on financial licensing, regulated businesses and cross-border transactions, and Venture Capital Studio, a venture-building and advisory platform involved in international business and investment projects.What Nobody Tells You Before You Invest in Crypto is the fourth title in his What Nobody Tells You series of practical guides addressing international investment, property, banking and financial decision-making.Availability and DistributionWhat Nobody Tells You Before You Invest in Crypto is published in English and available globally on Apple Books, with Amazon Kindle and Google Play Books to follow shortly.High-resolution cover artwork, author photographs, biography and interview materials are available for media use.Media ContactFintechLex SA - Media RelationsEmail:...Website:Rene Philippe Raymond DuboutFintechLex SA+41 78 798 37 70

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FintechLex Announces New Book Examining the Gap Between Holding Crypto and Legally Owning It News Provided By FintechLex SA October 06, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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